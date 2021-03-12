Juárez vs Pumas: ONLINE LIVE streaming channel; MX League

27 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Juarez Received on the eleventh day Pumas With the aim of leaving the bottom of the table and getting some ambition to be in the next group for the next round.

JUÁREZ VS PUMAS: Time, TV channel and how to watch the match online

For those who are in Mexico, Commitment Juarez versus Pumas She can be seen at TUDN Live, TUDN, Azteca Deportes, En Vivo, and Azteca 7; at United State Transmitting TUDN.com, the TUDN app and TUDN USA.

Mexico: 9:30 pm
United State: 10:30 PM (East), 7:30 PM (Pacific)

For this reason, helmsman Luis Fernando Tina He is aware of the critical moment his team is in, so he hopes to turn the situation 180 degrees, indicating thatYou have to work twice as hard because we want to get out of this“, Bearing in mind that they are in Box 16 with only eight units and a difference of 12 goals.

He also reminded fans that “Booing hurts all of us, but it is for everyone, not one playerPeople are upset, and they’re right. We have to change that, we have to respond as quickly as possible. “

Next to the box that drives Andres Lellini, Pumas He arrives on this trip after falling with him Blue cross, So he hopes to leave the previous dates behind and strive for rebirth in terms of the game and the points remaining.

