Judge suspends possible arrest warrant for Bronco’s wife

The judge granted a temporary stay of Adalina Davalos Martinezwife of the ex-governor of Nuevo Leon, Jaime Rodriguez Calderon, “Broncos” to stop any Arrest warrant against him.

The first district judge on criminal matters of Nuevo León published in his book List of agreements That the former First Lady was granted a temporary suspension.

He called for an occasional hearing next March 31, at 9:35 a.m.

“A request for guarantees is accepted in respect of acts not considered urgent processing (arrest warrant, detention, presentation and/or attendance)”, pointed out Judge.

On March 15, the former governor of Nuevo Leon, Jaime Rodriguez Calderon, “Bronco”, was arrested, allegedly electoral crimes.

The arrest was made by the special prosecutor for electoral crimes in Nuevo Leon.

This Tuesday, the former governor filed an injunction against his arrest and preventive prison Issued against him, based on the accusation made by the Special Prosecutor for Electoral Crimes (FEDE) in Nuevo Leon.

Rodriguez Calderon’s defense succeeded in getting a federal court to accept the lawsuit, so that the case could be reviewed at a later time.