Judge suspends possible arrest warrant for Bronco’s wife

28 mins ago Mia Thompson

The judge granted a temporary stay of Adalina Davalos Martinezwife of the ex-governor of Nuevo Leon, Jaime Rodriguez Calderon, “Broncos” to stop any Arrest warrant against him.

The first district judge on criminal matters of Nuevo León published in his book List of agreements That the former First Lady was granted a temporary suspension.

He called for an occasional hearing next March 31, at 9:35 a.m.

“A request for guarantees is accepted in respect of acts not considered urgent processing (arrest warrant, detention, presentation and/or attendance)”, pointed out Judge.

Read: Bronco’s defense accused of wrongdoing in his arrest: a void electoral crime and unjustified arrest

On March 15, the former governor of Nuevo Leon, Jaime Rodriguez Calderon, “Bronco”, was arrested, allegedly electoral crimes.

The arrest was made by the special prosecutor for electoral crimes in Nuevo Leon.

This Tuesday, the former governor filed an injunction against his arrest and preventive prison Issued against him, based on the accusation made by the Special Prosecutor for Electoral Crimes (FEDE) in Nuevo Leon.

Rodriguez Calderon’s defense succeeded in getting a federal court to accept the lawsuit, so that the case could be reviewed at a later time.

What we do at Animal Politico requires professional journalists, teamwork, maintaining a dialogue with readers and something very important: independence. You can help us keep going. Be part of the team. Subscribe to Political Animal, get benefits and support the free press.

#YoSoyAnimal

More Stories

Chile’s Economy Minister highlights key role of foreign investment in green offensive

8 hours ago Mia Thompson

Colombia will participate in the Ministerial Meeting of the International Energy Agency for 2022 | government | Economie

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Mexico sends trade representative to US to review farm issues

1 day ago Mia Thompson

The United States and the United Kingdom resume negotiations on their trade relationship

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Don’t forget/still appreciate a good economic year despite the negative scenario

3 days ago Mia Thompson

I am PLD……the stronghold of the country

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Judge suspends possible arrest warrant for Bronco’s wife

28 mins ago Mia Thompson

Ruby, The True Story of a Rescued Dog Nobody Wanted to Adopt Who Succeeded in a Police Rescue Team Came to Netflix | cinema | entertainment

29 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Interview about the great goal of Israel Castro against the United States

31 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp | List of mobile phones that will stop using WhatsApp as of March 31 | Applications | Smartphones | Android | data

32 mins ago Leo Adkins

The United States asks Ortega to “listen” to its ambassador to the Organization of American States

36 mins ago Cedric Manwaring