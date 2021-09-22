Julius Siketoliko, a weightlifter from Uganda, disappears in the Japanese city of Izumisano before the start of JJ. OO. | Other sports | Sports

He is one of nine athletes on the team who have been in isolation after two COVID positives were discovered upon their arrival in the country on June 19.

An athlete from Uganda’s Olympic team, who was training in a western Japanese city before the games began, has disappeared within a week, it was confirmed on Friday. evey Local authorities.

Officials in the town of Izumisano, Osaka Prefecture (west), where the African delegation has its accommodation and training facilities before the competition, noticed the absence of 20-year-old weightlifter Julius Sekitoliko when he was not presented today for his handover. Daily COVID-19 testing is required.

When they went to look for him in his room, he was not there. “We called the police and the officials available went to look for him, but he is still missing,” the city council’s chief of Olympic affairs said in detail by phone.

The athlete was in the room last night, as confirmed by his colleagues.

He is one of the nine athletes on the team who have been in isolation after two COVID-19 positives were detected upon their arrival in the country on June 19 and have continued to undergo daily tests stipulated in Tokyo 2020’s antiviral regulations.

“The results of all the tests so far have been negative,” said the official responsible for the tests that all members of the Ugandan team underwent.

Strict regulations in place to hold the “bubble” Tokyo Games in the midst of the pandemic prevent athletes or other event participants from traveling anywhere other than their hotel, training venue, or locations previously approved by the organization. (Dr)