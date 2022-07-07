Jumping Jack: What muscles to train and how to do it better

The jack hopper, Or jump, is definitely one of Heating The most used by physical education teachers, something we’ve all done at least once in our lives along with jumps, circles and Floor press. Today, this basic gymnastic exercise is back in fashion thanks to Cardiovascular and functional circuitsSuch as hello workout (High Intensity Interval Training) and Tabatawho don’t just use it in Warm-ups and as a preparationSuch as Skip (or Jump Rope for English speakers), but they offer it in almost all circles for beginners. If your memory fails, here’s a brief reminder.

What is the jack bouncy

Scissor jump or cat jump It involves moving arms and legs in unison. It’s an exercise for blast and heart Which is done by pushing different muscles. The jack bouncy It can be used as a warm-up or combined with other types of exercise to burn calories. Its strength lies in the fact that Can be put into almost any type of exercise; Either before a session Fitness Or even a very primitive circuit (try doing 20 squats after a minute of jack bouncy).

All advantages jack bouncy

The jack bouncy He has an advantage Engaging a variety of muscle groups, including the calves, hamstrings, quads, buttocks, abdomen, glutes, lats, and all intercostal. In this sense, it is excellent as a warm-up Rapid heart rate increases, being a complete cardiovascular workout and adaptable in all the more intense cardiovascular circuits (at the right pace, it can be really stressful) or functional gymnastics (as a recovery component, which requires great skill). however, It is usually included at the beginning of a training session How heating 2 to 5 minutes. Or it can be inserted at intervals of 20 to 40 seconds within a circuit in between Full body exercises.

How to do the classic right jack bouncy

Start in a standing position, feet together and arms at your sides. Getting started is really easy, but This exercise combines coordination, speed, and jumping. From the initial position in synergy, jump up and extend your legs and raise your arms above your head, continuously and without stopping, make another jump and return to the initial position. repeats.

Performing this exercise requires only small precautions such as:

Keep straight back during jumps

during jumps Inhale as you open and raise your arms, and exhale as you close your legs and bring your arms to your sides

can be added Ankle and wrist straps To intensify the exercise

Differences

To vary the training, small modifications can be made to the movement to obtain variations that can be used not only to warm up, but also to incorporate the very effective cardio phase into circuit training.

jack bouncy with a squat

Start in a standing position with your feet together and your arms above your head. Do a split-legged squat jump, keep your back straight And bring your hands to the ground. With another jump back to the starting point. Start with 20-30 seconds and work your way up to 60 seconds at higher speeds.

jack bouncy With push-ups

Begin in a raised plank position with your arms and hands under your shoulders and feet together. Keep your back straight. Lowering your chest to the floor, lift off the floor, jump your feet to the sides, spread your hands wider than shoulder width, and do a push-up. Drop your chest as close to the floor as possible. Take another jump and go back to the starting point. Start with 20-30 seconds and work up to 60 seconds at higher speeds.

jack bouncy with the absolute value

Start by sitting on the floor with your knees close to your chest and your feet up. Slowly lower yourself to the floor, raise your arms up and extend your legs and body toward the floor. once down, Open your legs and arms to form an X. Keep your legs, arms and head hanging and parallel to the floor. Start with 20-30 seconds and work up to 60 seconds at higher speeds.

jack bouncy squat

Start in a straight position with your feet wider than your hips and your arms extended out to your sides with your wrists shoulder width apart. Jump and alternately cross your arms and legs. Next, open and close with hopped hands and crossed legs. Start with 20-30 seconds and work up to 60 seconds at higher speeds.