Kamala Harris has a slight lead over Donald Trump, according to several polls.

Miami.- The race to Presidential Elections In the United States, this scenario presents a very close scenario, which, at the moment, gives a slight advantage to the Vice President of the United States. Kamala Harrisagainst the former president and Republican candidate for re-election, Donald TrumpAccording to several opinion polls conducted on Sunday.

The most important difference is the one presented by the new survey published by ABC News / Washington Post / IpsosThis gives the Democratic candidate a 50% advantage over Trump's 45% support, despite Harris failing to outperform the former president (2017-2021) on key issues such as Economic management and Immigration.

According to this poll, Harris would lead Trump by 50% to 45% for the former president among all adults and by one percentage point lower (49%-45%) among registered voters.

She would also outperform him among likely voters, 51% to 45%. New York pole.

Counselor Questionnaire Ipsos Reflects, like the average generated by the web. Thirty five eightAs the presidential election approaches, Vice President Harris is preparing to formally accept her nomination for president. National Democratic Congress.

In the FiveThirtyEight average released Sunday, Harris leads Trump by 2.6 percentage points (46.4% to 43.8%).

According to a comprehensive survey published by Hill Office/DecisionHarris leads Trump nationally by a narrow 1.8 percentage points (49% Democrats to 47% Republicans).

The Democratic duo (Harris and his deputy governor Tim Waltz), for the time being she was able to reverse the bad omens of her training before November elections which the US President had, Joe BidenWhen he appeared as a candidate.

Various polls now show a very close race between Trump and Harris.

Trump will be lavishing himself with an intense agenda this coming week. Campaign Events To counter the media focus that will hover in the coming days around the Democratic National Convention, where Vice President Kamala Harris will be officially nominated as the nominee.







