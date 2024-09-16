Kamala Harris is using Canelo vs. Berlanga fight in her campaign

Vice President of the United States Campaign, Kamala Harrisannounced a key strategy to attract Latino votes during Hispanic Heritage Month.

He announced in a statement that the campaign will have a presence in various sporting events, such as boxing and baseball, and that it will make a historic investment of $3 million in advertising directed to Spanish-language media, especially on radio.

Hispanic Heritage Month, celebrated annually from September 15 to October 15, highlights the influence and contributions of Hispanics to American culture and history. This year’s celebration is especially important given the upcoming November 5 election.

“Hispanic Heritage Month is an important time to celebrate the richness and diversity of Latino communities across the country,” Harris campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said in a statement.

Additionally, he noted, this period also provides a critical opportunity to reach out to Latino voters and remind them “what is at stake in this election, the importance of their vote and the need to defeat Trump and his anti-Latino agenda.” Chavez Rodriguez is the granddaughter of famed Latino activist Cesar Chavez.

The campaign manager herself attended the Las Vegas boxing match between Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlangaa boxer from New York of Puerto Rican descent.

She was accompanied to the event by Congressman Adriano Espaillat and Senator Ben Ray Luján, and used the opportunity to speak with voters. Chavez Rodriguez wore campaign gear from Harris and her running mate Tim Walz as she engaged with attendees.

