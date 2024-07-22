Kamala Harris raises $27.5 million from small donors in first five hours of campaign

Raising resources for the campaign Kamala Harris It started a few hours after this Sunday, the president Joe Biden She informed her that she would be dropping out of the race and showing her support for the vice president.

Small donors raised more than $27.5 million In the first five hours of Harris' presidential campaign Act Bluea fundraising platform for Democratic politicians and nonprofits.

“Grassroots activists are full of energy and enthusiasm to support her (Kamala Harris) as the Democratic nominee,” the organization wrote on its X account.

Prior to Biden's announcement, donor groups weredemocratic They started packing. Fundraising For the possibility of his nomination for the position of Vice President in the presidential elections, if the President wins He will retire, I said. Politician.

Since Biden's ability to serve a second term has been in doubt, especially after the disastrous televised debate he had with his Republican opponent Donald TrumpKamala Harris has emerged as the front-runner for the Democratic nomination.

Vice President's allies 'started trial' Donors Democrats To provide him with financial support if President Joe Biden abandons the 2024 race.” Politician Two days before Biden leaves the race.

The American media reported that an advisor to Donors Democrats She began securing financial support among relevant women's groups to generate “an initial wave of contributions to a potential Harris campaign.”

The organization began to prepare. mail electronic actually Sends MessagesThose who have been dedicated to supporting potential candidates have begun planning to help Harris with a quick show of force, with donor lists being drawn up, the source added, requesting anonymity..

at least five Donors Committed to potential contribution in quantities six digits to the Democratic nomination with Harris at the helm.

With information from EFE