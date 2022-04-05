La Jornada – Ambassador of Ukraine asks AMLO to reconsider its relationship with Russia

Mexico City. The Ukrainian ambassador to Mexico, Oksana Dramatska, asked the government of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to reconsider its relationship with Russia, after the Ukrainian administration accused the Russian army of executing civilians in Bucha.

Meanwhile, the Embassy of the Russian Federation in our country endorsed Moscow’s position by stressing that the photos in that region are “another theater” of the Kyiv regime, and denied that its soldiers committed the murders.

With the spread of images of civilian dead, many with their hands tied behind their backs, Ambassador Dramritska sent the following message to the Mexican president on social networks.

lopezobrador_ CHAIR: Do you really want to continue friendly relations with the genocide in the Kremlin afterwards? The whole world is coordinating efforts to bring Russia to justice. We need Mexico’s support.” In that tweet, he also captured Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon.

The diplomat confirmed that Ukrainian soldiers liberated the town of Bucha, near the capital, Kyiv, where citizens were shot dead. In line with President Volodymyr Zelensky’s reports, he claimed that Russian forces “shot” civilians during the capture and withdrawal of the city.

“The Busha massacre was premeditated. The Russians aim to eliminate as many Ukrainians as possible. We must stop them by implementing devastating sanctions now: a ban on Russian oil, gas and coal. Closing all ports to Russian ships and goods and more.”

“Following the mass killing of civilians by the Russians in Bucha, politicians who oppose providing Ukraine with necessary weapons or imposing new sanctions will bear moral responsibility for all subsequent losses,” he said.

For its part, the Russian Embassy in Mexico expressed the Kremlin’s position in three tweets. In one of them, he denied that what happened in Bucha was the responsibility of his nation’s soldiers, describing it as a “formation” of the Zelensky regime.

He stressed that Moscow officially rejected the accusations of the alleged “massacre” in this city “and until yesterday in the United Nations Security Council his representative requested a session to address the “assembly”, a meeting that was not authorized by the United Kingdom, which is chairing this issue this month, so Russia today will once again insist on discussing this issue.

The Russian Embassy also used social networks to provide a chronology of events in Bucha, where it noted that once its forces had left that city, the city’s mayor, Anatoly Fedoruk, did not report civilian casualties:

March 30: Russian forces withdraw. March 31: The mayor of Bucha publishes a video without mentioning any massacre. April 3: #Ukrainian Defense Ministry talks about Russian atrocities,” he tweeted accompanying the post with Fedorok’s video in which he did not mention the killing of civilians.