La Jornada – Escalation of the diplomatic crisis between Spain and Venezuela

Madrid Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares referred to the decision of the government of Nicolás Maduro to recall the Spanish ambassador in Caracas and to recall his diplomatic representative in Madrid for consultations, noting that These are sovereign issues, and we are working to establish the best relations with Venezuela, which we feel very close to, like the rest of the Latin American countries. .

The origin of this diplomatic crisis is the approval by the Chamber of Deputies of an illegal motion urging the Spanish executive, headed by the socialist Pedro Sánchez, to recognize the right of asylum in the country for the right-wing Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo González Urrutia. Madrid since last Monday, legitimate president From Venezuela and winner of the presidential election on July 28.

Albares' attempt to ease tensions contrasted with meetings held at the Moncloa Palace between González Urrutia and two former Spanish presidents: the socialist Felipe González and the conservative Mariano Rajoy, who gave him the same recognition.

