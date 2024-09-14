La Jornada – Escalation of the diplomatic crisis between Spain and Venezuela
Madrid Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares referred to the decision of the government of Nicolás Maduro to recall the Spanish ambassador in Caracas and to recall his diplomatic representative in Madrid for consultations, noting that
These are sovereign issues, and we are working to establish the best relations with Venezuela, which we feel very close to, like the rest of the Latin American countries..
The origin of this diplomatic crisis is the approval by the Chamber of Deputies of an illegal motion urging the Spanish executive, headed by the socialist Pedro Sánchez, to recognize the right of asylum in the country for the right-wing Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo González Urrutia. Madrid since last Monday,
legitimate president From Venezuela and winner of the presidential election on July 28.
Albares' attempt to ease tensions contrasted with meetings held at the Moncloa Palace between González Urrutia and two former Spanish presidents: the socialist Felipe González and the conservative Mariano Rajoy, who gave him the same recognition.
I disagree
The escalation escalated after the meeting, and what angered Maduro's government was that Defense Minister Margarita Robles, during the informal presentation of the book,
sympathy With Venezuelan exiles and called on the government to
Dictatorship.
Albars insisted on it.
Venezuela is a sister country And the Spanish government
Working to have the best relationshipsFurthermore, when asked if he shared the same opinion as Robles, he said:
I am not a political scientist.The Popular Party and the Right urged recognition of that Francoism.
Yes it was a dictatorship.
Albares did not hide his annoyance with the crisis with Venezuela, especially since since he decided to grant political asylum to González Urrutia, thanks to the mediation of former President José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, the executive branch has been operating cautiously.
He stressed that they do not intend to take any specific measures after inviting the South American country's ambassador for consultations.
Venezuelan Foreign Minister Ivan Gil warned the Spanish ambassador in Caracas, Ramon Santos, that he would not allow any
Interventional work.
Europa Press reported that the Venezuelan ambassador to Madrid, Gladys Gutierrez, left Spain after being summoned for consultations.
