La Jornada – Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition coming soon in Mexico

Whitley, UK. Land Rover SV Bespoke Custom he has created new Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition NS celebrate The Twenty-fifth movie from James Bond, “No Time To Die” (No Time to Die), ahead of its world premiere later this month. Only 300 units of this special edition will be produced, and 25 vehicles will be destined for Mexico.

Available as a 110 or 90 Defender and inspired by the Defender specification featured in No Time to Die, the Defender V8 Bond Edition stealth features the Black Extended Package with 22-inch gloss black wheels, Xenon Blue front brake calipers and Gloss Black rear brake calipers, as well as the “Defender” rear badge. 007″.

Tailor-made touches extend to the practical interior, with “Defender 007” illuminated door sills and a touch screen developed specifically for the Pivi Pro infotainment system that honors Land Rover’s long association with the James Bond franchise. At night, customers will also be able to see the exclusive graphics of the welcome lights bearing the “007” logo.

The interior of the Defender V8 Bond Edition, available exclusively to 300 buyers around the world, includes laser engraving indicating “one of the 300” and the SV Bespoke logo. Each vehicle is commissioned by the UK based car customization experts at SV Bespoke.

Finbar McFall, Land Rover Brand Director, said: “The Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition is an exclusive version of the most powerful product ever produced, inspired by the cars on screen in No Time To Die. It represents the meeting of two great British brands and is a celebration Unique in Land Rover’s 38-year association with James Bond.”

The Defenders are at the center of the action at No Time to Die, along with two Range Rover Sport SVR vehicles. The Range Rover Classic and Land Rover Series 3 also appear in the film, which will be released in theaters around the world starting September 30, 2021.

Based on the recently launched Defender V8, the Bond Edition is powered by a 5.0-liter supercharged petrol engine that produces 525 horsepower and 625 Nm of torque and is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Defender V8 110 achieves acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.4 seconds and reaches a top speed of 240 km/h.

It delivers new levels of performance and driver involvement by combining the V8 engine and expertly developed suspension and transmission to create the fastest and most dynamic Defender ever.

With unique suspension and transmission tuning, including custom springs and dampers and a new ‘electronic active rear differential’, the Defender V8 Bond Edition delivers a more agile, engaging ride with greater body control, all accompanied by the signature supercharged V8 soundtrack.

No Time to Die directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and starring Daniel Craig, who returns in his fifth and final James Bond 007 film by Ian Fleming. The

The film will be released in theaters from 30 September 2021 in the United Kingdom through Universal Pictures International and in the United States on 8 October 2021, by Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) through United Artists Releasing.

summary

In No Time to Die, Bond has left active duty and is enjoying a quiet life in Jamaica. His peace didn’t last long when his old CIA friend Felix Leiter showed up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be more insidious than expected, leading Bond to track down a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.