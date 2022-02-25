La Jornada – The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank warn that the conflict in Ukraine will affect the global economy

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Washington. World Bank and International Monetary Fund leaders said on Thursday they were ready to help Ukraine and warned that a Russian invasion would have repercussions on the global economic recovery.

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warned on Twitter that the conflict “adds a major economic danger to the region and the world”.

The Washington-based foundation is disbursing $2.2 billion in aid to Ukraine under a loan program that ends in June.

World Bank President David Malpass tweeted that he was “deeply saddened and horrified by the devastating events in Ukraine, which will have a far-reaching economic and social impact.”

He noted that the Foundation “is preparing options to provide significant support to the people of Ukraine and the region, including immediate budget support.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Thursday sent oil prices to their highest level since 2014, adding to worrisome global inflationary pressures.

In January, the International Monetary Fund lowered its forecast for global GDP for 2022 to 4.4 percent, half a point lower than its previous estimate in October, due to “blockades” caused by the latest wave of COVID-19.

The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates next month for the first time since the outbreak of COVID-19, but it may have to act more aggressively if the Ukraine crisis disrupts commodities and pushes prices higher.

Loretta Meester, head of the central bank’s regional office in Cleveland, said the central bank will monitor the impact of the conflict on the world’s largest economy.

“The implications of the development of the situation in Ukraine for the medium-term economic outlook of the United States will be taken into account when determining the appropriate pace of withdrawal of support,” he said in a speech.

More Stories

The government says the Polish economy will return to its pre-pandemic level

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

The Brazilian economy grows in the first quarter and returns to its pre-pandemic level

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

Nigeria’s economy under Buhari is worse than it was a decade ago

1 day ago Mia Thompson

West African economic bloc suspends Guinea’s membership after coup

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Iberdrola Exceeds Its 2021 Targets With Record Profits Of €3885 Million | Economie

2 days ago Mia Thompson

After the euphoria of recovery, the global economy enters a period of turmoil | Globalism

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

La Jornada – The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank warn that the conflict in Ukraine will affect the global economy

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Here are Netflix shows similar to ‘Space Force’ to help you out after Season 2

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

ATP fines Zverev for assaulting judge’s chair

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

‘Apex Legends Mobile’ for iPhone will launch in ten more countries next week

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Startups in Peru aim to establish a holding company in the US and Europe | Economie

1 hour ago Leland Griffith