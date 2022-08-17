La Jornada – Williams and Naomi Osaka, outside the first round of Cincinnati

Cincinnati. American Serena Williams looked tired in her 4-6, 0-6 loss to young Britain’s Emma Radokano in the first round of the WTA 1000 Championships in Cincinnati, where Venus, Williams’ biggest team, as well as Japan’s Naomi Osaka, were also eliminated. Meanwhile, Mexican Juliana Olmos and Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski beat France’s Alize Cornet and Switzerland’s Gilles Techmann 5-7, 6-4, 10-7, to advance to the second round of the doubles.

Playing for the last time in front of a Cincinnati crowd who applauded her, as well as Venus and Osaka, Serena both called off before the US Open (from August 29 to September 11) without adding a single set.

Osaka lost China’s Shuai Zhang 6-4, 7-5. Japanese star, current 39 of classification World Cup, he has not recovered after more than two months due to injury. Winner of four titles Big smash hitsShe already fell on her debut last week in Toronto and won only one of the four matches played after an Achilles problem that separated her from Wimbledon.

Venus, 42, fell 5-7, 1-6 to Czech Karolina Pliskova and sealed her first-round exit for the third time in the tournaments she’s played this year, all in August.

Winner of seven titles Big smash hitsWilliams left some brushstrokes on her quality and stood before Pliskova, 17th in the world, in the first set.

In the men’s box, the class gentlemen 1000 ATP, Croatian Borna Coric beat Italian Lorenzo Musseti 6-3 7-6 (2) and will face Spaniard Rafael Nadal in the second round, who could regain the top spot (as of 2020) if he wins the tournament and does not reach Russian Daniil Medvedev to the quarter-finals.

Carlos Alcaraz, a new figure in Spanish tennis, beat American Mackenzie MacDonald 6-3 6-2.

Another Spaniard, Pablo Carreno, the new champion in Montreal, could not continue his good moments and fell to the Serbian Miomir Kikmanovic, in three points. groups 1-6, 7-5 and 7-6. Two other Iberian players couldn’t beat their debut either: Albert Ramos lost 2-6 3-6 to Italian Fabio Fognini, while Australian Nick Kyrgios, 28, got rid of Alejandro Davidovic (37) 7-5 6-4 .

Argentine Sebastian Baez defeated Taylor Fritz, the best American player in the ATP rankings, 6-1 (13). Fritz, this year’s champion of gentlemen 1000 Indian Wells, ruthless Baez made his debut in Cincinnati and will now face Kyrgios in the second round.

Italian Yannick Sener celebrated his 21st birthday with a long 6-7 (9/11), 6-4, 7-6 (8/6) victory over Australian Tanase Kokinakis.