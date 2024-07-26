Latest news from Olympics opening, train sabotage in France and more

As the sky darkened over Trocadero Square, Team USA paraded by boat at the opening ceremony, with NBA star LeBron James and tennis sensation Coco Gauff as flag bearers.

The youngest flag bearer, 20-year-old Goff, said representing the United States means “a lot” to her.

“I'm here with the GOAT, Mr. LeBron James,” Goff told NBC. “It means a lot. I'm very excited and can't wait to play well in games.”

James, a two-time gold medalist, described it as an “honor” to be chosen as a standard-bearer by his fellow athletes.

“It goes back to my hometown, to my communities, to all communities,” James continued. “For me and Coco (Goff), representing our country, being black kids, representing our culture, representing where we come from, it gives so much hope to every person where we come from. And that’s all we can ask for. Take it with the greatest responsibility and the greatest honor.”

World 100m champion Noah Lyles, known as the “fastest man in the world,” was seen on the boat clapping and chanting “USA, USA.” Her 100m partner, Sha'Cari Richardson, was all smiles before her first Games.

Other notable athletes spotted on the boat include four-time NBA champion Steph Curry and WNBA stars Brittney Griner and A'ja Wilson.