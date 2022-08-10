Learn about the luxurious mansion where Olivia Newton-John lived her happiest days

Olivia Newton-John She was a British-Australian singer, actress and activist known for her role in the movie Grease where she worked alongside. john Travolta. His beginnings as a singer were in 1971 with his first album “If Not For You”, through which he got three medium-successful singles, then he released his second album, “Let Me Be There”.

In 1974 the singer represented the United Kingdom at the “European Song Contest” and performed the song “Long Live Love” and took fourth place with a Swedish ABBA victory. That year, his third album, “If You Love Me, Let Me Know”, reached the top of the album chart, and a single from the album, “I Honestly Love You,” topped its spot at the top of the Billboard chart. American. In 1975 he went to live in the United States, where he quickly achieved fame as a pop and country music singer as well. Throughout his career, his songs have reached the top of the sales charts five times. One of them was “physically”, stayed for ten weeks in this position and won four Grammy Awards. Later he starred in some movies being the most famous movie “Grease” in which he acted john Travolta; Because of this, it is not surprising that the artist has luxury big house.

Source: Twitter

In her role as an actress, Olivia Newton-John She appeared in the movie “Grease” and although the success of this movie tried to be repeated, again with the duo she formed with john Travolta In the movie “Tal para cual”, his subsequent performances did not have the same success. And the artist received a star in her name on the “Hollywood Walk of Fame” in recognition of her extraordinary career. After being diagnosed with breast cancer, she became an advocate for cancer research. She was a spokesperson for the LivKate breast self-examination product. In 2008, he raised funds to help build “Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Center” in Melbourne, Australia. And then

Source: Twitter

Olivia Newton-John, who at the end of 2019 was awarded the title of “Lady of the British Empire”, due to her artistic career and humanitarian work in the fight and prevention of cancer, sold her properties after being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. From the altruism of her character, a personal friend of john Travolta He did not hesitate to sell his majesty big house The Post learned that his time on this plane was running out to invest more in his institution and health centre. The artist sold her horse ranch in California for $5.4 million.

Source: Twitter

Casted ex-partner’s property john Travolta It has four bedrooms and five bathrooms and is located on over 12 acres along the Santa Ynez River and includes a 4,452-square-foot main home. The big house It also has a two-bedroom guest house, a barn, horse stables and a swimming pool. The house he used to live in Olivia Newton-John It features skylight ceilings in the large room, windows in the gourmet kitchen and a luxurious sunroom.