LIV Golf Invitational presents Schwarzel with his first millionaire’s check

Charles Schwartzell’s smile as she lifted the trophy at the first appearance of the LIV Golf Invitational affected all the controversial speeches at the Arab Capital Championships facing the PGA Tour system. A few miles north of London, Schwarzel has the biggest check in golf history at $4 million. In addition, as a member of the winning team “Stingers”, the 2011 Masters champion raised another $750,000. I mean, per hole, that translates to roughly 88000 or 23400 per shot.

Schwarzel, 37, finished with a shot ahead of fellow South African and Stinger Henny Duplessis. The 25-year-old shot 70 to collect 2.1 million and of course 750,000 rewards. Not bad for a guy whose previous biggest salary was $109,000.

Another South African stinger, Branden Grace, tied with the former US amateur champion. Peter Uihlein came in third, only underlining what became a 14-shot win over the team called The Crushers: Uihlein, Richard Bland, Phachara Khngwatmai and Travis. Smith.

Schwartzel currently has two PGA Tour wins and 11 DP World Tour wins, but dropped to 126th in the world rankings before this week. In the Arab Championship he felt festive again, something that has not happened since the 2016 Valspar Championship.

“Honestly, what I feel is relief. It was hard to finish there. I made a huge mistake in 12 (a double bogey) and it put me on the defensive. I needed to stay calm and bring this thing home. It feels great,” Schwartzell said.

Dustin Johnson, the highest rated player on the field, scored 70 goals in the last round and finished eighth; Phil Mickelson hit 76 in the last round to finish in 10 more. Former US Amateur Champion Andy Ogle Tree was last on the 48-player field for a total of 24 players.

The tournament, led by world number one Greg Norman, takes place from June to October with the goal of “the overall improvement of professional golf’s health on a global scale to help unlock the untapped potential of the sport,” she said.

The next date is June 30 – July 2 at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club near Portland, Oregon.

[email protected]