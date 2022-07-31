Live broadcast: Benzema, from a penalty kick, beats Real Madrid against Juventus in the United States

In the 19th minute, Vinicius was brought down by his compatriot Danilo inside the area and Karim Benzema’s 11-step did not fail to put Meringe ahead.

Real Madrid beat Juventus 1-0 in their last game on the US Tour, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, a match that was a final rehearsal for the white shirt before the European Super Cup, their first title of the year.

The Italian is not a big fan of unnecessary tests or risks. Thus, Courtois, better than the classic summer whites, has confirmed its place. In defense, the biggest doubt was Dani Carvajal, but the Spaniard started as a rookie, along with a center back made up of Militao and Alaba. Mindy is the owner of the left lane behind him.

In their second Test of the Tour against America, with less opponent, more sustainable and with more work on their legs, the Madrid team improved their version of the match against FC Barcelona and opened the top scorer’s chest thanks to the electric conductor Karim Benzema. This did not break his sense of purpose.

The Frenchman, the pioneer and beacon of the team, has his steady place, as does Vinicius, whose freshness continues to surpass him. Thus, the unknown surrounded the companion of both, being the choice of Fede Valverde Ancelotti.

It is the Uruguayan who has the advantage, having cemented the scheme with Casemiro, Kroos and Modric – the Croat has already returned to training after suffering a fever – so it looks like the other three will have to wait for their turn on the bench to prove against Juventus that they want to start in Helsinki. However, the game will also distribute minutes and load, with opportunities for Camavinga, Ceballos, Xwamini and Company, who took off and fame at the start of the cycle.

In contrast, it will be Juventus, which has been strengthened with important pieces this summer. In his last preparatory match, he was unable to get past the draw (2-2) against Barcelona, ​​in a duel in which Argentine Di Maria played again and in which Allegri changed the system, and now without Pogba due to a knee injury.

The Italians will be looking to spoil Real Madrid’s last summer party, with a highly-rejuvenated squad in which the mix of youth and veteran pretends to be the ingredients in the recipe for success in Los Angeles. This will also be the third preparatory match for Juventus in its tour of the United States, after its victory over Mexican Guadalajara (2-0) last Friday and the aforementioned duel against the Catalan team.

Address lines:

Real Madrid: Courtois. Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mindy; Casemiro, Kroos, Modric; Vinicius, Valverde and Benzema.

youths: Perrin. Danilo, Bremer, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Fagioli, Zacharias, Locatelli; Di Maria, Kane, and Welhovich.