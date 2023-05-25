Living Changing Agricultural Investments in Africa

Pablo Moraga |

Roton (Kenya) (EFE) You know this is a common gesture in many Western countries, but it is rare among peasants in Africa.

“Before, I had a hard time even eating every day. But since I have an irrigation system, things have changed,” Moriuki told EFE from a small town in Rutune (central Kenya), where a farmer grows cabbage, tomatoes, green beans and coffee, from among other crops.

The farmer used his extra earnings to pay his children’s school fees. You’ve made some improvements to your home. And she even saved a little money, something she never had when she still needed rain to water her orchards.

Moriuki, 56, is one of 500 farmers in Embu province who, since 2019, have benefited from a program of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), a United Nations agency that promotes agricultural productivity and economic development for rural areas.

95% of agricultural production depends on rain

Thus, this farmer is unique on a continent where, according to the latest data collected by the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA, an organization seeking to transform agriculture in Africa), it amounts to 95% of agricultural production. It depends on the rain.

“I am proud to be a farmer because we have a very important role. Since we get up in the morning – he explains – all people depend on the products of farmers like us. No one can live a day without us.”

“Without farmers, there can be no life. So peasants should be considered important people,” Moriuki adds.

Figures compiled by the International Fund for Agricultural Development prove this lanky farmer right, with rough hands after more than four decades tirelessly working his field: 70% of the food consumed in Africa comes from small gardens.

Kenyan Gilbert Moriuki turns the crank and looks proudly at his orchard. EFE/Pablo Moraga

Abandonment of small farmers

However, Moriuki laments that the Kenyan government has “abandoned” small farmers. Many of his neighbors still depended on sporadic profits to improve the productivity of their orchards.

Although sub-Saharan Africa comprises about a quarter of the planet’s arable land, this region generates barely 10% of global agricultural production, says the International Fund for Agricultural Development.

Without machines, modified seeds, irrigation systems, and modern fertilizers, farmers aren’t getting the most out of their land. This often translates to millions of empty stomachs.

For example, in neighboring Uganda – a country of about 43 million people and, according to USAID, has agricultural potential capable of feeding 200 million people – more than a third of children suffer from developmental delays due to their poor diet. According to the United Nations World Food Program.

An opportunity to face the climate crisis

For months, farmer Mercy Kamau has been getting up early to irrigate her garden with groundwater drawn from her sprinklers and listening anxiously to the cries of some of her neighbors: a severe drought has ruined the crops of all the farmers who did not have irrigation systems.

For months, farmer Mercy Kamau has been getting up early to irrigate her garden with groundwater from her sprinklers and listening anxiously to the cries of some of her neighbours. EFE/Pablo Moraga

People were starving. They even had to ask for loans to be able to eat, while the children had to go far, loaded with jugs, to find water to use at home,” Kamau recalled during an interview with EFE.

Kamau’s crops were a green oasis in the middle of a deserted landscape, the result of the worst drought the Horn of Africa (where Kenya is located) has experienced in the past 40 years.

According to the International Fund for Agricultural Development, the climate crisis has made the need to invest in small farmers even more apparent, who without agricultural inputs or irrigation systems are most at risk.

Investments that change lives

These investments have changed the life of Eric Wachira, 28, who, before benefiting from an International Fund for Agricultural Development program on the outskirts of Karatina (center), was watching in despair as his exhausting work in the fields did not even allow him to cover all the expenses his daughter needed. the only one.

Now, his income has multiplied by six. In addition to growing food, I now grow flowers. It’s a good job! “

The flowers growing in the Wachira field are sold to Europe and India, and the young man jokes that some Europeans and Indians may now give their partners the roses he has grown as gifts.

Although Washira knows that problems like dehydration are likely to become more common in Kenya, she can now dream of a better future for her daughter.