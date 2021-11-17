Logical puzzle | 96% did not overcome this viral challenge: Socks should be located without the red heels in the photo | visual puzzle | Mexico

The visual puzzle You need to make your day fun here. Yes really. The Viral rectal This note has a high level of difficulty. It consists in locating the socks without the red heels in the photo. Do you dare to try it? Read the instructions carefully and focus.

We are not exaggerating when we say that the challenge is very difficult as 96% of the participants could not say “I did it”. That’s why we recommend that you pay close attention to detail.

Forget about the clock. This visual puzzle has no time limit. The only thing that interests us is that you have a good time to join the viral challenge created by Televisa news bulletinspublished today on its website.

viral challenge photo

Red heelless socks are well hidden in this illustration. Can you find them? (Photo: Noticieros Televisa)

Visual puzzle answer

Throw in the towel and want to know where the socks without the red heels are in the illustration? If your answer is strong “Yes”Look at the image below so you can see where they are.

Here are the red heelless socks. (Photo: Noticieros Televisa)

What is a viral challenge?

Viral Challenge is a perfect entertainment alternative for users who have free time and want to make the most of it. It consists in finding a person, animal, object or number in an image. Some have a time limit and some don’t. Also known as visual challenges, quizzes, and visual or logic puzzles.

What is the origin of viral challenges?

Viral challenges have been created in order to entertain people. They have gained popularity in social networks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as many users, in their eagerness to avoid infection, have stayed at home. This is where they saw visual puzzles as entertainment alternatives. Today, these challenges are everywhere.