Lopez Obrador and businessmen from Mexico and the United States talk about the economy and investment…

The President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador He held a meeting in the United States with businessmen from Mexico and that country, and dealt with them on various economic issues.

Through his social networks, the President reported that the meeting took place this morning at the Mexican Cultural Institute with businessmen such as Carlos Slim Helu s Charles Slim Dumit, from Grupo Carso; Chairman of the Business Coordination Council, Francis Cervantes; As well as the President of the Mexican Business Council, Anthony Valley.

At the meeting in the United States, Lopez Obrador was accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard; Minister of Economy and Energy, Tatiana Clotheer s Rossio Nahla respectively, among other things.

On the American side, the ambassador of that nation in Mexico was among those present. Ken Salazar; Minister of AgricultureTom Vilsackas well as the president of the American Chamber of Commerce, Susan Clark.

As announced by the Mexican Foreign Minister on his social networks American companies They will make new investments in Mexico through 2024 in the amount of $40 billion.

At the Mexican Cultural Institute we met with businessmen from Mexico and the United States. We talk about economic cooperation, investment, sovereignty and progress with justice. pic.twitter.com/sSy5OlLR0s – Andres Manuel (@lopezobrador_) July 13, 2022

…the irregular worker gets paid less. President Roosevelt gives farm workers a salary status, according to Economy.#we He grew up at that time, and today something similar must happen by accepting other circumstances.” #amlo. – Tatiana Clouthier (@tatclouthier) July 13, 2022

