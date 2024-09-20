Lower interest rates in the United States would attract more investment to the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

to retreat Interest rates in USA – after Federal Reserve The Federal Reserve (FED) will announce a 50 basis point rate cut this Wednesday – and the positive impact on it economy Internally, it sends a positive signal to countries where the North American giant leads trade, remittances and tourist flows, such as the Dominican Republic.

The Fed's decision to set benchmark interest rates in the range of 4.45% to 5% could lower the cost of money in banking, attract more foreign investment and keep interest rates stable. stability Close to Exchange rateEconomists he consulted noted that Free diary.

“the Monetary authorities The buildings will have more space and more room to be able to reduce monetary policy rateThis measure should ultimately translate into lower interest rates in the financial system, and lower returns on domestically issued public debt. Economist Miguel Collado de Franco, Vice President of the Regional Center for Sustainable Economic Strategies (CRES).

His counterpart is Antonio Ciriaco Cruz, Dean of the Faculty of Ecom.conomy He added from the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo that lowering interest rates in the United States encourages consumption and Private investmentWhich is positive, considering that consumption in economy The Dominican Republic accounts for “86% of the GDP” (Gross Domestic Product).

“If people consume more it is because they spend more, and this will cause growth economy “In the last quarter it was much higher,” he said.

Exchange rate

More can be entered dollar Reflect on Exchange rateThe experts consulted consider that stability.

“I don’t think the reduction will have an impact on Exchange rateGiven the fact that the dollar will weaken, making this currency less attractive. In the medium term, if we can attract foreign currency for whatever reason – remittances, investment or exports – it will be in the country's interest. stability “The exchange rate,” said economist Haifango N.G. Cortinas, a former banking supervisor.

“I don't think it will affect Exchange rate “The value of the dollar compared to the Dominican peso, taking into account the supply and demand for this foreign currency,” added Franklin Vazquez, CEO of Cyfras Consultores.

In this sense, Ciriaco Cruz pointed out that Monetary authorities They expect an income of about 42,000 million. dollar In foreign currency, which would enhance International reserves The follower Central Bank.

this stability He prefers ImportersBut not so for Local producers And exporters who have a Exchange rate Nelson Suarez remembers that the lack of changes makes them less competitive.

Suarez stressed that Monetary authorities keep on being afraid currency devaluation after Economic crisis In 2003-2004, the local currency rose from 17.56 pesos in February 2003 to 50.44 pesos per unit in February 2004.

He stressed that this must change, because until now International Monetary Fund (IMF) sees flexibility Exchange rate It would be an appropriate measure to influence the productive sectors within economy Dominican.

Not very good NG Cortiñas warned that this measure could also encourage Dominican authorities to continue their debt policy, since borrowing money in dollars would be cheaper, and said that lower interest rates do not necessarily prompt the country to adjust equally. “Even in the country, the effect of the transfer to the bank rate has not been achieved. In the past, the Central Bank of Reconstruction and Development has lowered its monetary policy rate; today the bank rate is as high as it was in the past, 15.63% (average),” he noted.