Lucifer was the most watched on Netflix in the US according to Nielsen

A new audience meter update has arrived Nielsen, which publishes every week a report on TVs and users of streaming services NetflixAnd Amazon Prime VideoHulu TV LLC Disney +. This data arrives about a month late, as the platforms usually don’t show their real numbers.

Leave the last report click home At the top, which indicates that Stealing money It was not as successful as it was in other countries. The following numbers reflect the investigation of platform debuts, although we’ll focus on them here Netflix. The minute data shown on TV in the United States corresponds to The week from 13 to 19 September.

In this context, the most chosen series by subscribers of Netflix By far it was The devil. The show, starring Tom Ellis, had its sixth and final season released on September 10 and arrived 1,588 million minutes watched, higher than what they achieved when the 5B delivery arrived at the end of May.

click home He remained in second place (732 million minutes) while Appears He took third place (712 million minutes). at present Netflix He didn’t report their numbers, but as he showed me Nielsen The big hit of the month so far The devil.

The next audience counter update will be running from September 20 onwards, so there will definitely be a big change if we get carried away by what we’ve all seen: Score squid game As the best premiere in broadcast history. I remember Nielsen scores screens in the US, so The devil He has a chance to stay at the top.