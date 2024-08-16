Machado rejects idea of ​​re-election – DW – 08/15/2024

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado on Thursday (08/15/2024) considered a “lack of respect” for Venezuelans in the proposal promoted by the presidents of Brazil and Colombia to re-run the presidential elections in Venezuela, after the presidential elections. She questioned the elections in which Nicolas Maduro was declared re-elected.

“To suggest ignoring what happened on July 28, for me, is disrespectful to Venezuelans who gave everything; popular sovereignty is respected,” Machado said in a virtual conference with Argentine and Chilean media. “The elections took place and Venezuelan society expressed itself in very adverse circumstances, where there was fraud and we still managed to win,” he added.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva suggested that Maduro call new elections to remove doubts about the results that had secured his re-election for a third six-year term. His Colombian counterpart Gustavo Petro agreed moments later, although in the latter case he set conditions, such as the presence of international observers in the new votes.

“Yes I do”

“We must respect the voice of the people, we must respect sovereignty,” Machado insisted, asking, “Do you accept the call for another election in your countries?” Machado asked himself, “You are going to a second election, and if you don’t like the results, are you going to a third, fourth or fifth election so that Maduro will like the results?”

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden made a brief appearance before the press before boarding the presidential helicopter Marine One. At that moment, a reporter asked him if he supported calling new elections in Venezuela, and he simply replied, “Yes, I do,” without providing further details. Shortly after, the White House clarified that the president “was referring to the absurdity of (President Nicolás) Maduro and his representatives not being honest about the July 28 elections.”

For his part, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he did not consider it “wise” to demand new votes now.

DZC (EFE, AFP)