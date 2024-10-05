Macron calls for stopping arms supplies to Israel – DW – 05/10/2024

Cedric Manwaring October 6, 2024
French President Emmanuel Macron spoke in favor of stopping supplying Israel with weapons that could be used to attack the Gaza Strip, following the example of France, and stressed that “we do not fight terrorism by sacrificing the civilian population.” .

Macron said in an interview broadcast this week: “I think the priority today is to return to a political solution, and to stop sending weapons (to Israel) to continue the fighting in Gaza. France does not do that.” Saturday (05.10.2024) on France Inter radio.

The French President warned that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ignored part of the international community in this conflict, which will be part of his argument to demand that countries that provide weapons to Israel stop doing so. “I think we are not being heard. I told Prime Minister Netanyahu again and I think this is a mistake, a mistake also for Israel's security, because we see in public opinion in the region the discontent that is being generated,” he noted.

The president also considered that the goal was to “avoid escalation” in the region, and stressed once again that “Lebanon cannot become a new Gaza.”

