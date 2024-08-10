Maduro's Tensions and a Virtual Oil Boom – DW – 09/08/2024

Diary Felt dies The character of Maria Corina Machado is analyzed in a memoir titled “Why Maduro Persecutes This Woman,” which talks about the role of Maduro’s main opponent in Venezuela’s current political landscape:

“Maduro is increasingly agitated by the demonstrations and digital protests, threatening protesters with re-education camps and forcing them to build roads,” Machado says. “He’s acting like a wounded animal.”

Without Machado, the opposition will be virtually decapitated, without leadership. If Maduro wants to stay in power, despite his obvious electoral fraud, he must get Machado and Edmundo González Urrutia out of the way, physically, politically and legally. For days, Maduro has been arresting the closest collaborators of the opposition circle. Machado feels the enormous pressure of the secret service and is living in hiding: “They want to intimidate us so that we don’t communicate, because if we are isolated we will be much weaker.” “But that’s not going to happen,” Machado said. What happens in Venezuela depends largely on Machado’s fate.

“Tarek Saab, Nicolás Maduro’s loyal prosecutor, has opened investigations against her and González. For Maduro’s internal intelligence, this basically means a green light to do all sorts of things.”

Oil Boom…If Maduro Wasn't There

“How Dictator Maduro Is Crippling the Economy” is the headline of the newspaper Handelsplatz Analyzes the post-election scenario in Venezuela and the consequences of the current situation on the country's economy:

“Political unrest and turmoil are poison to the economy. But the country could quickly become one of the fastest growing economies in the world if there is a stable rule of law,” says Alejandro Arreaza of British investment bank Barclays. The analyst estimates that under a new government, Venezuela could achieve double-digit growth in the next two years (…)

The small, oil-rich neighboring country of Guyana shows how an economy can grow dynamically, thanks to foreign investment, if it has a skilled government. It’s a success story that Venezuela could replicate. However, after a decade of state mismanagement and corruption under Maduro, there is a significant delay in investment. According to Arreaza, international money and the end of sanctions could lead to a real oil boom in the short term.

International support for Maduro

The rotary Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung A tour of international reactions to Maduro's electoral “victory”, which he describes as “false”:

“What does a liar do when he finds himself exposed? Either admit to the deception or continue lying. Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his regime have chosen the latter option. Since the July elections, the National Electoral Council and the pro-government cling to a clearly fabricated electoral result, without providing any evidence of its accuracy. (…).

It is no surprise that Maduro receives support from Russia, China and many other countries at the international level. Russia is a strategic partner of the Maduro regime, interested in Venezuela’s resources and lucrative defense contracts. Venezuela, along with Cuba and Nicaragua, is one of the countries neighboring the United States and directly influenced by Moscow. China has less strategic interests, but it is above all afraid because of the exorbitant loans it has granted to the Maduro regime. (…)

The dominance of hardliners within the regime is unclear. The same goes for the military. The military leadership is loyal to Maduro, but the same cannot necessarily be said of the troops. It is no secret that the opposition was able to obtain so many electoral records only with the help of members of the military. The military was responsible for the security and monitoring of polling stations and had orders to prevent opposition representatives from examining them. In recent days, Maduro has threatened disloyal members of the military with severe punishment. At the same time, the opposition calls on the military to abide by the constitution and not turn its weapons against its own people.

