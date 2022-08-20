Make-up sales increase 20% in 2022 in the US

48 mins ago Leland Griffith

After inflation, people reduce their expenditures; Despite this, in the United States Retailers in the cosmetics and makeup category have become an alternative to shopping. According to the NPD Group, this class had Increased sales in the first half of 2022Because it is seen as an affordable luxury.

The products in the makeup category that showed an increase in sales are lipstick 20 percent, perfume 15 wal Poetry 28%. Likewise, for skin care and hygiene, they make 12% of sales, and all categories are growing in dollars and units, Larissa Jensen, NPD beauty analyst, told local media.

Much of the sales growth in the beauty and makeup category comes from families that earn more than $100,000 annually. Also, reducers may have a hard time taking advantage of the trend.jensen specified.

In the face of such a situation, targeting She indicated that during the spring of 2022 it maintained a stable sales of beauty and cosmetic products. This, even whenIt lowered its earnings forecast twice. Similarly, Walmart will invest in the aforementioned category to increase profits by launching new makeup offerings in most of its stores. The above, despite the fact that consumers invest directly in clothing categories.


