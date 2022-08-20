“Manifiesto,” the canceled series that Netflix saved and is today a hit: What’s it about? | Season 4 Statement | Netflix

For a few weeks, a new title has been added to the top 10 best movies and series on Netflix: “existing‘, a novelist who has become popular with users and previously had a license on television in the United States.

The story is not new, it was shown on TV in 2018 as a plot produced by the famous director Robert Zemeckis. After a first season with an acceptable rating, NBC gave it a second part, but the reception wasn’t the same. Despite this, for 2020, and in the midst of a pandemic, he renewed Manifest (the English title) for a third season. Unable to raise their numbers, the series was cancelled.

The Manifesto, Flight 828 and the plot that owes the answers

“Manifiesto” takes us to interview the 191 passengers who were part of Montego Flight 828, which departed from Jamaica to New York in 2013. Due to seat issues, the group is separated and we see some leave before others to their destination.

“Manifest” is ready to premiere season 4 on Netflix. Photo: Netflix

During the trip, the family consists of Ben, Michaela, and Cal Stone are surprised by the extreme turmoil. When the movement stops, the passengers return to calm, or so they think. Arriving at the airport, they notice how police cars and ambulances reach them.

Without understanding what was happening, Michaela, a police officer, warns that they cannot be detained without apparent reason, so the officer approaches them and tells them: “You haven’t been missing for hours, but for five years.” . Everyone is puzzled not knowing what is going on.

As the plot is presented in 42 chapters, divided into three seasons, more details about the mysterious journey are revealed to us, what the “calls” are and why these visions are so important that they can help save lives.

Without clear explanations for why Flight 828 has gone missing, fan theories don’t subside. While some are betting that all the passengers will die, others point to a time loop that helped bring them back to reality. Season 4 will have to explain what really happened on that journey.

The viral campaign that saved “Manifiesto”

But saving the series was not easy. As it happened with plots such as “Lucifer”, which Fox canceled and saved by Netflix, or the already famous “Snyderverse”, which had a strong campaign on social networks, the same thing happened to “Manifest”.

In June 2021, its creator, Jeff Rake, used his Twitter account to announce that NBC would no longer produce the series, leaving the plot unfinished. “I’m broke. Being canceled in the middle of the story is a punch in the gut, to say the least. Hope to find a new home. You fans deserve an end‘, he shared.

Since that tweet, users have come together to ask not to let the chain die. Even famous author Stephen King has supported netizens who have already named Netflix to take charge of producing more seasons.

Stephen King and “Manifesto” author have joined in the request to save the series. Photo: Twitter capture

Weeks later, Deadline announced that Netflix had reached an agreement on Manifest for a fourth and final season. With 20 more chapters, we will now know what secret Flight 828 is hiding.

For now, the release date is still a mystery.