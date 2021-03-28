Map revealing favorite Pokemon by country; In Mexico it is not Pikachu

Mediotiempo Editorial

Mexico City / 27.03.2021 19:03:31

With 25 years of existence, Pokemon Chosen as one of the most famous franchises in the world, it is not surprising that there have been discussions to find out who is the best out of the more than 700 monsters. To clarify the case, Gateway has been tasked with the task of uncovering who it is. Most wanted by countryWhere this is highlighted in México no son Pikachu o Charizard.

The Toy Zone portal made a map showing which Pokemon generate the most searches, in the first place it is believed that in Mexico they will be the loyal companions of Ash and the image of the franchise, Pikachu or some developments in the first generation initials like Charmander, Squirtle, or Bulbasaur, and with That, the surprise The answer is that it is located at about OnixYes, which Brooke ordered!

Unsurprisingly, in most countries, Pikachu emerged as the most popular, followed by Chargard himself. In the list Top 10 highlights Practically all of which belong to The first generation Which was most popular due to how innovative it was at the time.

In February, Pokemon celebrated a quarter of a century and did so with special releases in Diamond and Pearl Dome Video GamesAdditionally, Pokémon Go remains by far one of the most popular games for mobile devices.

Top 10 Pokemon: