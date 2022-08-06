Maria Forero competes today in the World Under-20 Championship in Colombia

Maria Forero Perez, an athlete from Huelva, competes in the 5000 at the 19th World Athletics Under-20 Championships on the outdoor track, an event that takes place from Monday 1 to Day 6 At the Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium in Santiago de Cali (Colombia). Teledeporte will be broadcasting live at 11:25pm, Spanish time, the actor’s race from Huelva.

Senior young long-distance runner Maria Forero Perez (Playas de Castellon) will compete in the 5000m I rely on the best record of 16: 17.31It ranked fourth in the European ranking and 35th in the global ranking. Letesenbet Gidey (Ethiopia) has set the absolute world record in the 5,000m with 14:06.62 since October 7, 2020 in Valencia.









Thunderbolt Maria Forero, who started her sports career in minor classes, and was featured in popular auditions, He started getting proper training at the Manuel Pulido Dominguez School, as an exercise field, slopes of Huelva’s lung, Moret Park. Now, in this course in which he left his home city and club Huelva Athletics to settle in Leon and the army in Playas de Castellón, he faces a defining moment in his sporting career, as he faces the 5,000m of Cali.

His running mate will be Carla Dominguez Turner. The Catalan has a season record of 16:09.05 and a personal best of 15:38.61, which is the fourth record among 19 participants and the first outside the African continent., the place from which the main players start times to win the victory; Among these stand out 14:59.53 Medina Eisa (Ethiopia), 15:05.39 Prisca Chesang (Uganda), 15:08 65 Melknat Wudu (Ethiopia), 15:41.26 Maureen Cherotic (Kenya) and with 15:50.53 Jane Gati Chacha (Kenya) . Forero starts with the best score 11 out of 19 participants.

except for the best All in a 14-second hairpinalthough in the immediate end anything can happen and the shocker is able to give a surprise.