Martineau considers the duel “probably” against the United States the most important

DT indicated to the Mexican national team that the duel at the Azteca Stadium “could be worthy of the World Cup”.

Martino does not deny it: the match against the United States may be the most important of his era

by: Fernando Vasquez for free. 23. 2022

Gerardo MartinoTechnical Director of Mexican national teamand considered that the “most likely” match against United State subordinate Qualification for the World Cup Qatar 2022 To be the most important in its era so far in the Triangular Era.

“Maybe yes (it is the most important match he will face in his administration), the Panama The past was also important, it was the end of a set of 3 games and it was necessary to win, the most important and most similar to this game, except that there will be 2 more games later.

“With regards to the United States, the finals lost, there it is, there is nothing that can restore the situation (lost the three games), what we understand is that tomorrow, the importance of the game can be worthy of the world cup.”

In addition, Martino reiterated that he wants his team to please the fans not only at home, but also as a visitor and hopes to achieve this on Thursday.

“The local area is weighing it down by playing good football as we try to train in the same way as the locals and visitors, and I don’t deal with situations other than trying to force our work and outperform the opponent.”

Finally, he ruled out that elements such as Andres Guardado and Hector Herrera might feel uncomfortable with their 4-3-3 scheme in the Mexican national team, especially with the variants Mexico manages in Tata.

“4-3-3 with a front or back triangle is the same thing that Andres or Hector play in their clubs, you can change it with a competition and two middle midfielders, we diversified it, against Costa Rica we were almost playing with Carlos before Edson, they are the shapes we have the triangle in midfield.”