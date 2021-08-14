Meet the doctor who brings hope to the world of medicine

“When a patient is diagnosed with cancer, we want to treat it,” he said. corn. “However, the idea that Esperanza Equal treatment can be extremely dangerous. Unfortunately, there are still many incurable cancers out there, but in my opinion, there should never be a scenario in which we do not seek EsperanzaThere is no case where we tell a person that we have nothing to offer them.”

His approach is based on the work and literature of an eminent American psychologist Rick Snyder.

corn Explain that the idea behind We hope for a cure and the Hope theory It is setting goals based on what really drives the patient. This requires the physician to actually look at the person in front of them, to understand who they are after their illness.

“In this way, I find that I have learned a lot about the human being who sits with me, in a very intimate way,” he said. corn. “It’s a wonderful privilege.”

The goals do not have to be related to medicine at all.

“There are different things we can help a patient do, sometimes with the help of other specialists we work with,” the professor said. “Maybe there is a degree the patient has been pursuing and interrupting, maybe there are new or old hobbies to cultivate, etc.

“I think anyone would be surprised to see how patients want to talk to us about these things, and how much they help,” he added. “And when I can’t get someone to open up, I seek help from a social worker, a chaplain, or a loved one.”

This approach offers tremendous benefits not only to patients, but also to medical personnel.

“In the world of oncology, the rate of depletion is very high,” he noted. corn. But if the doctor finds curiosity about the human in front of him, the case will never become boring. It’s not just about “Oh, someone else has colon cancer.” You are a person with colon cancer motivated by these values. And that will always be fun.”

Moreover, all doctors dread the moment when they have to tell the patient that all options available to him have been exhausted, including any possible experimental treatments. the We hope for a cure Provides the possibility to change that moment.

According to the doctor, a holistic approach to the patient is a core value of training medical students as well.

“In the Hebrew UniversityI think it’s the core of our programme.”

In his view, all the world’s health systems, including the Israeli one, should do more to integrate this vision into the care they provide.

“First of all, I would like to say that the health system in Israel is excellent,” he said. corn. “During the pandemic, it was considered Israel as a role model.

“However, regarding the emotional aspect, I believe that the entire world is still not where it should be Israel He is catching up like everyone else. Healthcare providers face enormous time pressures, but I don’t accept that as an excuse. We must integrate the vision of a more holistic approach to cancer care, as well as all medical treatments.”

The new Shaare Zedek Cancer Center will embody this worldview, starting with its architecture.

“It would be a nice place, with a homey feel and lots of wood,” he said. corn.

The facade of the building will contain an abstract sculpture representing a butterfly.

“It’s a very strong idea,” the doctor added. “Because the butterfly, as we know, was a caterpillar that went through a transformation, something similar to what happens to a person experiencing a major life change.”

The center will provide patients with everything they need under one roof, including various treatments such as radiotherapy and chemotherapy, as well as the support of psychologists, social workers and other specialists.

“We will help every patient navigate their journey to cancer,” he said. corn. “All people will benefit from advanced treatments that provide the latest technology. For those interested in a more experimental approach, this will also be available. I have been an oncologist for about three decades. There was a time when patients were not confident. You cannot do medication without confidence. But I Now I believe patients want to place their trust in us so that we can provide the best opportunities with the latest, ethically designed treatments. It is very exciting to be part of a team that can provide these opportunities to patients and their families.”

With the door of lifeAnd corn Work continues to bring the concept of a more person-centred approach to healthcare and beyond.

The organization describes its mission as “promoting Esperanzameaning and quality of life during illness, old age, and end of life.”

To do this, they conduct scientific research and train relevant professionals to incorporate hope into their approach to medicine.

Recently, the door of life also launched a platform, contemplation, dedicated to educating health care providers, but also volunteers, as well as patients themselves, family members and other communities in health-improving techniques Esperanza.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, several hundred volunteers have been trained to “Hope respondersTo support the elderly who suffer from isolation.

For the future, the organization is working on another project, which is ring of hope.

“Our idea is that we can teach all the staff at the medical center augmentation techniques EsperanzaAnd when I say “personal” I mean everyone, from doctors to guards, from nurses to male nurses, through the workshops and seminars we’ve had.” corn. “Once that happens and a hospital meets a certain set of criteria, they can become”Al Amal Hospital“, Certified”seal of hope“.

We often talk about infectious diseases and viruses, but Esperanza He too,” he concluded. “This is the message I would like to keep.”

