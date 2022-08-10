Mega Millions Live: Results for Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Remember to sign your ticket on the back so that only you can collect it.

They made themselves known today Mega Millions winning numbers drawn on August 9, 2022 which were: 1, 8, 10, 25, 32 and 13.

There was no jackpot winner, but there were three million dollar winners in Georgia, New York and Virginia.

The jackpot is now $52 million, with a cashout option of $30.3 million.

How to play Mega Millions

The lottery player who matches all the numbers will receive a prize of $52 million. It is worth noting that these funds will be received in annual installments for a period of 29 years.

however, The winner has the option to receive one cash amount, which this time is $30.3 millionwhich is still very good!

To find out where you can play Mega Millions, you can Enter the official raffle website where there is a map Indicates which countries can participate.

Remember that when buying a ticket, it is advisable to sign it on the back. Namely, tickets are tools for the holder, which means that they will give money to whoever has the ticket. However, if you sign it and win it, you can only collect it.

If you win a prize in Mega Millions, you only have a certain period to claim your money backThis varies according to the rules and regulations in force in the country in which you purchased the ticket. Some only give you 90 days, while others give you up to a year.

Check the lottery in the state where you purchased your ticket for the claim period that applies to you.

You may also like:

– He won $1.4 million in the lottery thanks to following advice from his mother

– A $42,000 “Take 5” lottery ticket was purchased in Brooklyn, New York

– North Carolina man wins $100,000 in lottery while celebrating his wedding anniversary

– Mega Millions, Powerball: Mobile Apps That Help You Win the Lottery

– A lottery ticket with a prize of $32,000 is sold out in Queens