Mercosur rejects Zelensky’s request to address bloc leaders | world | Dr..

41 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

The governments of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay deprived the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, of the opportunity to intervene during the LX Summit of Mercosur Presidents, a spokesperson for the Interim Presidency of Paraguay announced on Wednesday (2022.2020)..

“There was no consensus. The Ukrainian ambassador to Argentina who was simultaneous in Paraguay was informed. And the foreign minister himself made the call,” Raul Cano, Deputy Foreign Minister of Paraguay, said at a press conference.

Kanu explained that all the bloc’s decisions are taken unanimously, but he excused himself from specifying which country or countries opposed Zelensky’s intervention.

“Who is in favor and who is against, I don’t know which country did not agree. We cannot reveal which country did not give its consent,” he said.

Last week, Zelenskiy reached out to Paraguayan President Mario Abdo in his capacity as interim head of the regional bloc, to request space for virtual participation in the Asunción summit.

In his call with Abdo, President Zelensky thanked the South American country for its assistance since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February.

afp / efe / rr

