Metroid Dread receives update 1.0.2 on Nintendo Switch – Nintenderos

Looks like a new update is already available in the game Nintendo Switch. This is the patch that the developers officially released on console recently Metroid dread.

specific, This version is 1.0.2 The game includes several fixes and tweaks aimed at improving the user experience on the hybrid console. You can check out the list of news below:

Fixed an issue where retrying after a match would only add playtime when retrying a specific boss fight.

Fixed an issue where the game would crash if you hit a frozen enemy with a sleigh in a certain way.

Fixed an issue causing Samus to move strangely when jumping at certain times in the Morphsphere shuttle.

Fixed an issue where the last boss would get stuck on a wall and not be able to move during a certain attack, making it impossible to advance in the game.

Fixed an issue where Samus would get stuck to a wall when defeating an EMMI in Ferenia in a certain mode.

