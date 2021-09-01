Mexican architect Jose Luis Cortes Delgado has been appointed president of the International Union of Architects 2021-2023

© UIA 2021

Mexican architect Jose Luis Cortes was named from International Union of Architects UIA For the period 2021-2023. Jose Luis Cortes is a graduate of the Monterrey Institute of Technology in Mexico and has studies in urban planning conducted in Copenhagen, Denmark and from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States. He previously served as President of the Federation of Colleges of Architects of the Mexican Republic (FCARM) (2017-2018) and is currently a member of the UIA Council for District III.

one of the goals International Union of Architects UIA is to create a meeting of generations with architects from all continents, from the most established talents to new and exponential talents from the World Congress of Architects to be held for the first time in Brazil.

For more information visit UIA2021.