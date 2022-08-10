Mexican football adds another defeat to the United States in the Liga MX-MLS duel

Liga MX lost the skill challenge to MLS, adding to the long list of titles lost.

by: patty tiran August. 09. 2022

Between clubs and options Mexico She fell into the Gold Cup Final, League Cup Final, Qatar 2022 Qualifiers, Champions Cup, 2021 Star Game, CONCACAF Champions League, U-17 Women’s World Cup and Women’s Grand Qualifiers.

Mexico has not beaten the United States in the league and with the national teams for a year

Mexico’s losing streak against the United States began last year with the 2021 Nations League final with a score of 3-2.

Days later, on August 1, 2021, the United States won the final against Trey again, but now in the Gold Cup.

Mexico set a negative streak after falling again in the Octagonal Qualifiers for Qatar 2022 2-0 on November 12 of the same year.

At the club level, not only the national teams, Mexico He also has a long list of losses to Americans. Cruz Azul lost the 2021 Champions Cup to Columbus Crew.

Pumas recently fell in the CONCACAF Champions League final against the Seattle Sounders on April 27, 2022. After the first leg, the college students lost 3-0 at CU and the second leg was 2-2 at EUnited States of America

This 2022, the national team of United State Women U-17 defeated 3-1 Mexico Thus, she won the CONCACAF Under-17 Women’s Championship title.

The Mexican national team They needed a miracle to maintain the illusion of going to the Women’s World Cup in 2023, but that did not happen and they finished last in Group A after a goalless draw against them. United State On the group tour.

Mexican football on Wednesday will play a second match between the MLS stars and the stars of Liga MX, the same match that the northern neighbor also won last year.