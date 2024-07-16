Mexicans Can Now Travel to Thailand Without a Visa… This Is How Much a Plane Ticket Costs

Thailand has expanded the number of countries that do not require a visa to travel to this Southeast Asian country from 57 to 93, including many Latin American countries such as Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, Panama, Uruguay and others.

The new measure, announced by Thai authorities several months ago, also extends from 30 to 60 days the period visitors can stay in the country, which seeks to encourage Tourism after the COVID-19 pandemic (2020-2023).

Tourists arriving from Tuesday will benefit from the new expansion.

Thailand is one of Asia's top tourist destinations known for its tropical beaches, nature parks with elephants, temples and nightlife, among other attractions.

Last year, Thailand reached visa-waiver agreements or extended stay permits with countries such as China, India and Russia in a bid to revive tourism, which previously accounted for between 12 and 20 percent of its GDP before the pandemic.

In 2023, about 28 million foreign tourists visited Thailand, most of them from Malaysia (4.6 million), China (3.5 million), South Korea (1.66 million), India (1.62 million) and Russia (1.4 million), according to official data.

For this year, the Ministry of Tourism expects a stronger recovery of the sector with the arrival of about 35 million international tourists.

In 2019, before the pandemic, Thailand had nearly 40 million tourists, with Chinese travelers accounting for more than 27 percent of the total with more than 11 million visitors from the Asian giant.

How much does it cost to travel to Thailand?

A flight to Thailand can cost between 21,000 and 60,000 pesos, according to Google Flights.

The cheapest flight to Bangkok is on United Airlines and ANA, and takes 29 hours and includes two stops.

Depending on the seats and amenities, a round trip can cost up to 60,000 pesos with Emirates and Bangkok Airways, but it lasts 33 hours and includes four stops.