Mexico v USA tickets for 2022 qualifiers: how to buy, regulations and what will be the protocol?

The Mexican national team Continue to World Cup Qatar 2022 And now he receives a new meeting of CONCACAF Qualifiers, The most important of them against United State, With the “lingering thorn” of the recent setbacks before the set of stars and stripes.

Said commitment generates a lot of expectation, but also “a lot of curiosity” due to the environment in which Gerardo Martino has no margin for error with El Tri, where a disaster could jeopardize the immediate classification due to the danger it generates Panama As his closest chaser in the CONCACAF Octagon Final.

In the middle of it there is also a warning to avoid the anti-gay outcry that has caused various penalties to be imposed on Tri, which will also be implementing different protocols in search of game sponsorship, applicable from purchasing tickets for next Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 8:00 PM.

We provide you with all the information you need to know about Prices and points of sale to tickets to see the Mexican national team.

Where can I buy it?

Due to the new protocol of the Mexican Football Federation, fans will only be able to purchase tickets online through the website of the Mexican Football Federation. Ticket manager.

Unlike the last two games, where only a small percentage of fans were allowed, there will now be full capacity at Azteca Stadium.

How much do they cost?

With the sale to the general public, ticket prices for the match between Mexico and the United States fluctuate between 1320 pesos and 3000 dollars, Although it was running out every time.

What would the protocol look like?

Once you have your ticket, you must register on the Registry.miseleccion.mx page, where you must enter and validate the ticket number above the barcode. It will immediately open a form where you must register personal data such as name, email, phone, date of birth, photo and photo ID, as well as accept the Privacy Notice and Code of Conduct. If the assistant is a minor, the registration will be for the guardian who accompanies him to the match at the Azteca Stadium.

Once you have completed the steps, you will receive a QR code that must be presented with the ticket and official ID at the entrance to the stadium.

The Federation also announced the measures that will be implemented from the Costa Rica and Panama matches, which will be valid in all matches that will be held on its soil from the triple championship towards Qatar 2022, which will be based on four axes: Access Control, Positive Experience, Security, and Results.