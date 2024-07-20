Microsoft Global Failure Today July 19: Airlines Resume Service But Delays Continue | Live

Cedric Manwaring July 20, 2024 0
Microsoft Global Failure Today July 19: Airlines Resume Service But Delays Continue | Live

Volaris reports that it has restored the booking system after the Microsoft failure, allowing our operations to return to normal. Currently there are only a few delays. We encourage our customers to check the status of their flights on our website or app.

Viva Aerobus announces the resumption of its operations

The airline said that service has been restored and that it is working to get its operations back on track tomorrow. It also said that online ticketing, mobile app, Viva stores and outlets will also resume.

Regarding the cancelled flights, she said she is communicating with those affected to provide them with alternatives.

How Much Should an Airline Pay You If It Cancels Your Flight Because of Microsoft’s Failure? Here’s What Profico Says

If you were affected by a flight cancellation due to a Microsoft failure, learn how to get compensation from the airline.

Profeco asked passengers to go to their service units. (Photo: Twitter/AICM_mx)

After failing in Microsoft which affected operations Airlines Due to the update issued by CrowdStrike, thousands of people's flights were delayed or canceled.

What to do if you have a flight with Volaris?

According to the airline's latest update, no domestic flights have been cancelled. However, they recommend passengers to arrive earlier than usual to check in at the counters.

In case of international flights there are cancellations. To check if you are among those affected, go to this connection.

If your international flight is cancelled, these are the options you can choose from via email:

  • E-voucher worth 125% of the value of your purchases.
  • Free flight change + 25% extra e-voucher.
  • Refund the total amount of the purchase.

What to do if you have a flight with Viva Aerobus today, July 19?

If your flight with this airline is affected. Here are the steps to follow:

1. Enter “My Booking” from your app or from vivaaerobus.com

2. Click on “See Options”

3. Choose the alternative that suits you: choose a new flight or cancel and request a refund.

Failure may continue tomorrow: AICM Director

Rear Admiral Jose Ramon Rivera BargaThe AICM director said that the disruptions to the airline reservation system are likely to continue tomorrow, July 20.

In an interview with the media, Rivera Parga stated that they had registered 22 operations cancelled and 200 affectedwith a delay of 30 minutes and up to four hours.

“The biggest impact has been flights to the United States, but we have already had cancellations to domestic destinations like Monterrey and Merida.”

He pointed out that until one o'clock in the afternoon, the total number of 2,000 passengers affected“The problem is that the processes are ongoing but manual,” he said.

Travelers line up on Friday at Mexico City International Airport (Mexico). EFE/Mario Guzman
Travelers line up on Friday at Mexico City International Airport (Mexico). EFE/Mario Guzman

Microsoft ruling: Afaq issues recommendations for travelers stranded at the country’s airports

After more than eight hours of flights being affected, the agency issued a statement to avoid cancellations.

This is what AICM looks like on July 19. (@Dorogvin)
This is what AICM looks like on July 19. (@Dorogvin)

Update in operating system Windows Resulting in Microsoft To be an international trend, it has not only caused Impacts on banking applications and systemsbut also in Air flights from all over the world, leaving millions of passengers adrift. In the event of MexicoIt is known that operations have been gradually resumed; however, there are Airlines Which confirmed the cancellation of flights, and the Federal Civil Aviation Agency said (horizons) Talk about it to prevent customers from being left without the ability to travel.

Cancun International Airport reported 24 cancellations.

Governor of Quintana Roo Mara Lizamareported that at 11:00 a.m., there were 24 cancellations — 11 arrivals and 13 departures — from Viva Aerobús, United Airlines, Spirit Airlines, Sun Country, Aeroméxico, Delta Airlines and Frontier.

For its part, it reported a total of 99 delay – 51 arrivals and 48 departures – from the same airlines, plus Southwest Airlines, American Airlines, Air Canada, and Thomson.

However, it has been ruled out that the international airport systems in Cancun, Chetumal, Tulum and Cozumel do not exist. No pretense.

“We invite our visitors to contact their airlines through their website, mobile applications or phone line. And ask them to “stay informed through official media.”

Microsoft Failure Causes Chaos on US-Mexico Border

Pedestrian and vehicle traffic in San Ysidro, California, is the busiest in the world. US-Mexico borderis in chaos on Friday due to the global computer outage that has been occurring since Thursday night.

At the pedestrian entrance to the San Ysidro checkpoint, people were heading out this morning to try to enter and cross into California, EFE was able to verify very early.

Users Electronic Inspection Network for Express Passengers (SENTRI)which generally takes between 10 and 25 minutes to cross the border, waited this morning for more than three hours and a large majority continued to wait.

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (Reuters/Mike Blake)
SAN YSIDRO, Calif. (Reuters/Mike Blake)

The Customs and Border Protection (CBP) did not immediately respond to EFE on the matter, but some users who were able to pass from Tijuana (Mexico) to San Ysidro commented that without an electronic system, inspectors would have had to Conduct visual examinations.

Always, when passing They check us with electronic systems. The iris, the fingerprints, confirming via computer that the person in the photo on the mica (the size of a visa card) is the one passing, and that suddenly they can no longer do any of that is crazy. Altagracia Campos told EFE.

How to request a refund if your flight is cancelled

more than 4300 trips It had to be cancelled globally, in the early hours of this Friday; however, there are expected to be more.

How to request a refund if your trip is cancelled due to the Microsoft crash in Mexico

Airports, hospitals, banks, emergency services, border crossings and more are suffering serious problems caused by computer failures.

Dozens of people were affected by flight cancellations. (Photo: Facebook/Benito Juarez International Airport, Mexico City)
Dozens of people were affected by flight cancellations. (Photo: Facebook/Benito Juarez International Airport, Mexico City)

A massive computer glitch, caused by a software update in Microsoft Windows systems, has caused a large number of flights to be cancelled around the world.

More Stories

For the first time, Biden opens the door to resigning from the presidential race

For the first time, Biden opens the door to resigning from the presidential race

Cedric Manwaring July 18, 2024 0
Latest Trump News and Investigations After Assassination Attempt Live

Latest Trump News and Investigations After Assassination Attempt Live

Cedric Manwaring July 17, 2024 0
Mexicans Can Now Travel to Thailand Without a Visa… This Is How Much a Plane Ticket Costs

Mexicans Can Now Travel to Thailand Without a Visa… This Is How Much a Plane Ticket Costs

Cedric Manwaring July 16, 2024 0
Argentina vs. Colombia: Goals, Video, Result of Copa America 2024 Final | Toden Argentina vs. Colombia

Argentina vs. Colombia: Goals, Video, Result of Copa America 2024 Final | Toden Argentina vs. Colombia

Cedric Manwaring July 15, 2024 0
Confiscation of watches and bracelets belonging to Dina Boluarty – DW – 07/13/2024

Confiscation of watches and bracelets belonging to Dina Boluarty – DW – 07/13/2024

Cedric Manwaring July 13, 2024 0
Russian ships sailed from Venezuela

Russian ships sailed from Venezuela

Cedric Manwaring July 8, 2024 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Microsoft Global Failure Today July 19: Airlines Resume Service But Delays Continue | Live

Microsoft Global Failure Today July 19: Airlines Resume Service But Delays Continue | Live

Cedric Manwaring July 20, 2024 0
Spain will be the advanced economy with the largest growth this year, behind only the United States, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Spain will be the advanced economy with the largest growth this year, behind only the United States, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Mia Thompson July 19, 2024 0
Gold mined in Venezuela smuggled into Uganda

Gold mined in Venezuela smuggled into Uganda

Mia Thompson July 18, 2024 0
For the first time, Biden opens the door to resigning from the presidential race

For the first time, Biden opens the door to resigning from the presidential race

Cedric Manwaring July 18, 2024 0
Latest Trump News and Investigations After Assassination Attempt Live

Latest Trump News and Investigations After Assassination Attempt Live

Cedric Manwaring July 17, 2024 0