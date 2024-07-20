Microsoft Global Failure Today July 19: Airlines Resume Service But Delays Continue | Live
Volaris reports that it has restored the booking system after the Microsoft failure, allowing our operations to return to normal. Currently there are only a few delays. We encourage our customers to check the status of their flights on our website or app.
Viva Aerobus announces the resumption of its operations
The airline said that service has been restored and that it is working to get its operations back on track tomorrow. It also said that online ticketing, mobile app, Viva stores and outlets will also resume.
Regarding the cancelled flights, she said she is communicating with those affected to provide them with alternatives.
How Much Should an Airline Pay You If It Cancels Your Flight Because of Microsoft’s Failure? Here’s What Profico Says
If you were affected by a flight cancellation due to a Microsoft failure, learn how to get compensation from the airline.
After failing in Microsoft which affected operations Airlines Due to the update issued by CrowdStrike, thousands of people's flights were delayed or canceled.
What to do if you have a flight with Volaris?
According to the airline's latest update, no domestic flights have been cancelled. However, they recommend passengers to arrive earlier than usual to check in at the counters.
In case of international flights there are cancellations. To check if you are among those affected, go to this connection.
If your international flight is cancelled, these are the options you can choose from via email:
- E-voucher worth 125% of the value of your purchases.
- Free flight change + 25% extra e-voucher.
- Refund the total amount of the purchase.
What to do if you have a flight with Viva Aerobus today, July 19?
If your flight with this airline is affected. Here are the steps to follow:
1. Enter “My Booking” from your app or from vivaaerobus.com
2. Click on “See Options”
3. Choose the alternative that suits you: choose a new flight or cancel and request a refund.
Failure may continue tomorrow: AICM Director
Rear Admiral Jose Ramon Rivera BargaThe AICM director said that the disruptions to the airline reservation system are likely to continue tomorrow, July 20.
In an interview with the media, Rivera Parga stated that they had registered 22 operations cancelled and 200 affectedwith a delay of 30 minutes and up to four hours.
“The biggest impact has been flights to the United States, but we have already had cancellations to domestic destinations like Monterrey and Merida.”
He pointed out that until one o'clock in the afternoon, the total number of 2,000 passengers affected“The problem is that the processes are ongoing but manual,” he said.
Microsoft ruling: Afaq issues recommendations for travelers stranded at the country’s airports
After more than eight hours of flights being affected, the agency issued a statement to avoid cancellations.
Update in operating system Windows Resulting in Microsoft To be an international trend, it has not only caused Impacts on banking applications and systemsbut also in Air flights from all over the world, leaving millions of passengers adrift. In the event of MexicoIt is known that operations have been gradually resumed; however, there are Airlines Which confirmed the cancellation of flights, and the Federal Civil Aviation Agency said (horizons) Talk about it to prevent customers from being left without the ability to travel.
Cancun International Airport reported 24 cancellations.
Governor of Quintana Roo Mara Lizamareported that at 11:00 a.m., there were 24 cancellations — 11 arrivals and 13 departures — from Viva Aerobús, United Airlines, Spirit Airlines, Sun Country, Aeroméxico, Delta Airlines and Frontier.
For its part, it reported a total of 99 delay – 51 arrivals and 48 departures – from the same airlines, plus Southwest Airlines, American Airlines, Air Canada, and Thomson.
However, it has been ruled out that the international airport systems in Cancun, Chetumal, Tulum and Cozumel do not exist. No pretense.
“We invite our visitors to contact their airlines through their website, mobile applications or phone line. And ask them to “stay informed through official media.”
Microsoft Failure Causes Chaos on US-Mexico Border
Pedestrian and vehicle traffic in San Ysidro, California, is the busiest in the world. US-Mexico borderis in chaos on Friday due to the global computer outage that has been occurring since Thursday night.
At the pedestrian entrance to the San Ysidro checkpoint, people were heading out this morning to try to enter and cross into California, EFE was able to verify very early.
Users Electronic Inspection Network for Express Passengers (SENTRI)which generally takes between 10 and 25 minutes to cross the border, waited this morning for more than three hours and a large majority continued to wait.
The Customs and Border Protection (CBP) did not immediately respond to EFE on the matter, but some users who were able to pass from Tijuana (Mexico) to San Ysidro commented that without an electronic system, inspectors would have had to Conduct visual examinations.
Always, when passing They check us with electronic systems. The iris, the fingerprints, confirming via computer that the person in the photo on the mica (the size of a visa card) is the one passing, and that suddenly they can no longer do any of that is crazy. Altagracia Campos told EFE.
How to request a refund if your flight is cancelled
more than 4300 trips It had to be cancelled globally, in the early hours of this Friday; however, there are expected to be more.
How to request a refund if your trip is cancelled due to the Microsoft crash in Mexico
Airports, hospitals, banks, emergency services, border crossings and more are suffering serious problems caused by computer failures.
A massive computer glitch, caused by a software update in Microsoft Windows systems, has caused a large number of flights to be cancelled around the world.
