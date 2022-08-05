Minnesota: New shooting reported in the US

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring
Bloomington Police, IN Minnesotathe United States, responded to the shooting in America Mall, in Minneapolis. Photo: AFP

in MinnesotaUnited State, There was a shooting In the Mall of America in Minneapolis. Bloomington Police confirmed on its Twitter account that shots had been fired and described the incident as an “isolated incident”.

Man escaped shooting in Minnesota

It was also reported that the suspect From the shooting in Minnesota he escaped on foot. So far no casualties have been reported.

We are currently working on an active incident inside the Mall of America on the Northwest side. Several officers are on site. We will update when we have more information.”

The police said in a tweet

Pictures circulating on social media, the authenticity of which could not be immediately verified, showed terrified shoppers running through the mall. BloomingtonWhich includes more than 500 stores.

The center tweeted on its official account on Twitter, “Mall of America is currently closed,” adding that There was an ‘isolated incident’.

“Please stay in the nearest safe place until the lockdown is lifted,” he said.

Families run and push their children to shoot

A video was posted on Twitter It shows someone screaming as they enter a Nike store. Then he heard several shots.

In another video, families are seen running and pushing their children in strollers across the mall while armed security guards patrol the building.

A message can be heard over a loudspeaker telling shoppers: “Attention: Those who are not currently in a safe place, please seek shelter immediately.”

Bloomington Police said on Twitter that they are “currently working on a file Active incident inside the Mall of AmericaAnd that “many customers are on site.”

More Stories

Latest global news feed today August 5

25 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

China announces sanctions against Nancy Pelosi over her visit to Taiwan – El Financiero

8 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Pope Francis regrets the brutal distortions of the liturgy

16 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Russia sentences NBA player Britney Grenier to 9 years in prison for carrying cannabis oil

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

A mysterious Russian satellite is approaching a mysterious American satellite

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

The Catholic Church. What is Opus Dei?

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Watch the Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest live broadcast

18 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp | How do you know if someone else is watching your conversations | conversations | Smart phones | Android | wander | nda | nnni | sports game

20 mins ago Leo Adkins

Latest global news feed today August 5

25 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

More than 1,400 flights canceled in the United States due to electrical storms

41 mins ago Leland Griffith

Wall Street closed mixed after US jobs data

45 mins ago Mia Thompson