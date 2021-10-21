MIUI has finally arrived: so you can expand Xiaomi’s RAM – Xiaomi News

Most Expected Jobs From MIUI It is now available in global and European ROM. We are talking about Possibility Expand the RAM, a tool that will undoubtedly determine the before and after, especially on low-end terminals.

Take advantage of free internal storage, this new option is called Memory Extension allow us Expand the RAM by up to 3GB From Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO. As a result we get better performance and overall greater fluidity of the system.

In this way, thanks to this, for example, if we have a file Redmi Note 10 4 GB RAM, We can make it get a total of about 7GB of RAM, thus improving its overall performance.

How to Actually Expand Xiaomi’s RAM

At the moment, only some devices such as Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 Ultra or Mi 11i have received this new MIUI function. If your device is compatible, You just have to follow the below steps to expand or expand your RAM:

Go to Settings, followed by Additional Settings Once in, we will access the memory extension and activate «Memory Extension«.

This way we can Get up to 3.00GB of RAM that fills your storage space. Of course, use this feature only when enough storage space is available on your device.