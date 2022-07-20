Mixed Wall Street opened. Netflix posts

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

today July 20the main indicators of Wall Street They open in a mixed way. However, the Nasdaq recorded an increase after optimistic expectations of the company Netflix Added to the encouraging results for the second quarter of companies in the United States (European Union).

On the other hand, the markets fear of a possible recession continues to grow due to the efforts of the Federal Reserve (Fed) to control the recent crisis.

inflation
in the United States (European Union).

Main Wall Street indices today, July 20

  • today July 20The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 8.98 points, or 0.03%, to 3,1818.55 units.
  • The S&P 500 advanced 10.76 points, or 0.27%, to 3,947.45 units.
  • The Nasdaq rose 117,235 points, or 1.00%, to 118,30382 units.

Netflix shares up 3%

Actions Netflix They gained 3% after the company expected it would add customers again during the third quarter of the year, despite posting a drop of 1 million subscribers in the second quarter, which is still less than expected.

In addition to streaming service provider expectations, NetflixOther high-growth stocks helped extend their gains as well.

Analysts expect total earnings of the S&P 500 companies to grow 5.9% year-over-year this season, down from estimates of 6.8% at the start of the quarter.

On the other hand, the accelerating inflation in the United States (European Union) initially led markets to expect a rate hike of 100 basis points at the next meeting of the Federal Reserve (Fed), until some authorities pointed to a 75 basis point increase.

With information from Reuters.

