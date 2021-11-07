More than 40 educational centers in Zamora participate in Science Week

Junta de Castilla y León, through the Regional Directorate of Education of Zamora, in collaboration with the Regional Centers for Teacher Training and Educational Innovation (CFIE), organized the Science Week from 8 to 12 November, an initiative of the European Union that seeks to bring science, research and innovation closer to citizens and its goal It is the community’s participation in scientific knowledge and its practical applications, with 44 centers registered this year in webinars.

Children’s Centers will schedule an appointment with “What a Mess With Food” on Tuesday, November 9, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Elementary schools will attend the webinar “What are we eating today?” On Wednesday, November 10, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., high schools will be able to participate in the “Do You Know What to Eat?” Thursday 11 November from 10:00 am to 11:00 am

In turn, the CFIE in Zamora organized the 8th Congress: “Innovation in Science Teaching and Learning” with a program of two specific courses for teachers. On November 9, 10, and 11, 2021, from 5:00 PM to 7:45 PM, Physician in Food Science and Technology and Scientific Publisher Miguel Angel Loruña will present the “Teaching to Eat” course, with 90 students enrolled per day. , and on November 8, 9, 15 and 16 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at the University of Murcia José Manuel López will present the course “Everyday Life from a Scientific Perspective”, with registration 16 considerations from today.

Finally, the Provincial Department of Education suggests that during the week of November 8-12, students bring healthy lunches to school in order to enhance motivation towards the content that will be discussed in the webinars.

This is one of the various examples of the Junta de Castilla y León’s desire through the Ministry of Education, as well as the Centers for Teacher Training and Educational Innovation, to promote knowledge and evaluate the scientific and innovative work of both schools and teachers.