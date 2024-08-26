Motorcyclists run over woman who assaulted her 🎦

Cedric Manwaring August 26, 2024 0
Motorcyclists run over woman who assaulted her 🎦

The events were captured by a security camera on the streets of northern Guayaquil, Ecuador, showing a pair of thieves on a motorcycle arriving next to a car and assaulting the driver.

At that moment you see a cherry-colored car arrive at high speed and run over the two thieves who flee the scene leaving their motorcycle lying on the street. The car returns next to the lady's car.

The thieves try to get back on their motorcycle, but when the driver realizes this, he runs them over again at high speed, this time throwing them a few meters away from where they were.

At that moment, the thieves surrender and leave the motorcycle lying around and do not return to it. Only at that moment does the video cut off, and it is not known what happened to the thieves.

pic.twitter.com/QgyPEUmJ9b

— Global Alerts 🗺️ (@AlertasMundial) August 25, 2024

More Stories

This is the generation raised by millennial parents.

This is the generation raised by millennial parents.

Cedric Manwaring August 25, 2024 0
They discovered a fish in California that portends bad luck, and two days later they had an earthquake.

They discovered a fish in California that portends bad luck, and two days later they had an earthquake.

Cedric Manwaring August 24, 2024 0
They canceled it in China because she's a real woman – Kodasai

They canceled it in China because she's a real woman – Kodasai

Cedric Manwaring August 23, 2024 0
Venezuela's Supreme Court confirms Maduro's victory in presidential election

Venezuela's Supreme Court confirms Maduro's victory in presidential election

Cedric Manwaring August 22, 2024 0
Angry cow attacks couple in India 🎦

Angry cow attacks couple in India 🎦

Cedric Manwaring August 21, 2024 0
Maduro's Secret Minutes – DW – 08/20/2024

Maduro's Secret Minutes – DW – 08/20/2024

Cedric Manwaring August 20, 2024 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Motorcyclists run over woman who assaulted her 🎦

Motorcyclists run over woman who assaulted her 🎦

Cedric Manwaring August 26, 2024 0
This is the generation raised by millennial parents.

This is the generation raised by millennial parents.

Cedric Manwaring August 25, 2024 0
They discovered a fish in California that portends bad luck, and two days later they had an earthquake.

They discovered a fish in California that portends bad luck, and two days later they had an earthquake.

Cedric Manwaring August 24, 2024 0
They canceled it in China because she's a real woman – Kodasai

They canceled it in China because she's a real woman – Kodasai

Cedric Manwaring August 23, 2024 0
Venezuela's Supreme Court confirms Maduro's victory in presidential election

Venezuela's Supreme Court confirms Maduro's victory in presidential election

Cedric Manwaring August 22, 2024 0