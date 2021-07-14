Naomi Osaka on Netflix: Nationalism at the Olympics | Sports | DW

Now this too: Shaggy-haired Barbie doll dressed as tennis from the 2020 Australian Open. She looks a lot like Naomi Osaka when she wears her hair. Whiter than a tennis player, skinny, without any blemishes, which is also why it is far from natural. This is how the essence of this new game can be described. The fact that tennis player Naomi Osaka, a month before the start of the Olympics in her home country, gives her fame to Barbie, is the last straw. However, this is only the beginning.

Whoever cares about Naomi Osaka’s career will be counted on September 8, 2018. On that fateful day, Osaka won the US Open final with a huge edge. But a significant part of the more than 23,000 spectators booed her because they wanted to see another woman win, who, in addition, caused a scandal because of her attitude to the referee: Serena Williams. Although Osaka won, no less than her greatest title, she was crying and looking like a rich poor girl.

Serena! In fact, it is not appropriate to call athletes by their first name. But when it comes to this great form of tennis, it has become the norm. Serena, or also Roger, or Rafa. Quien visite la página web de Naomi Osaka -la de Estados Unidos, no la japonesa, ya que tiene una para cada huso hoario y cada idioma- verá que los hábiles responsables de marketing del grupo IMG quieren que ahora la tenist sea por Your Name. At the top of the page you see his picture, and below it in capital letters: Naomi. Only this.

The professional athlete wears Louis Vuitton clothes, as she is the face of this French fashion brand, as well as the American jeans brand Levi’s. On the tennis court, he wore Nike shoes, an expensive Heuer watch on his wrist, and Beats headphones. Sorry to all the sponsors not mentioned. magazines New Yorker s Athlete Naomi Osaka’s earnings last year were more than $50 billion, making her the highest-paid female athlete in sports history. She won the Australian Open twice and the US Open twice, and is second in the tennis world rankings. He is only 23 years old. Sorry Serena!

Naomi Osaka with Serena Williams on September 8, 2018, when Osaka won the US Open.

How does Naomi Osaka really feel?

“I will see you when I see you”: this is how the tennis player said goodbye to her fans on Twitter, when, due to stress and depression, she decided not to speak to journalists at the press conference during the Paris Open, indicated the depression that tormented her, but the phrase meaning “I see you when I decide to do so” Don’t explain how this young woman really feels.

However, it seemed obvious at that moment, when most of his followers were to meet Naomi again. “Only on Netflix – July 16”: This is how this live streaming service announced a documentary that tells of the young tennis player’s path to the top of the sport, in the usual tone of a heroine’s epic.

In the movie, Naomi’s mother, Tamaki Osaka, is seen working overtime and sleeping in her car so she can go on with her daughter’s life. Also attending is her father, Haitian Leonard Francois, who conveyed to him the pride of his creator, overcoming many prejudices that his daughter would not go that far. And the same Naomi Osaka, who is fighting racism in the United States and everywhere. Thus, the circle is closed towards the Olympics.

In New York you can order a “Naomi Osaka Bowl” to eat.

The girl on the cover of Vogue

Naomi in Japan is expected to be one of the faces of the Olympics. Now she is on the cover of French Vogue, the fashion bible, which seeks to show more diversity around the world. Will Osaka carry the Japanese flag in Tokyo? “I’ll see you when I see you,” seems to be the answer. For this young woman born in Osaka, western Japan, that would be the greatest honor. A sign of self-esteem. Her grandfather, according to the story, kicked her mother out of the house because she married a black man.

Who am I when I don’t play tennis?

In Japanese there is a word ugly. “Hafu”: Half Japanese, half foreign, not Japanese like the others, a racist word.

According to Naomi’s Netflix documentary director, Garrett Bradley, for a long time, his value as a person was measured by his athletic success. However, the key question is, in her opinion: “What am I when I’m not a good tennis player?” The phrase echoes: When the days of the Olympics in Tokyo pass, we’ll know perhaps a little more.

