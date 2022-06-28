NATO Summit in Madrid, live

President of the United States, Joe Biden, to Madrid this afternoon, after the first lady of the United States, Jill Biden, who met Queen Letizia, landed yesterday. King Felipe VI will receive the President and meet with Pedro Sanchez this afternoon before the gala dinner that the Head of State will present to all leaders.

One of the largest will be the US delegation that will bring President Joe Biden and his entire team to Torrejón. It consists of eight planes, in addition to those who landed in Madrid weeks ago to check security or transport materials. For example, a car transporting the President of the United States or a helicopter from its Air Force deployed for final emergencies is already in the capital.

[Guía para seguir la cumbre de la OTAN en Madrid: Ucrania, el Sahel y otras nuevas amenazas]



The Torrejon de Ardoz Air Base in Madrid faces an unprecedented logistical challenge due to the NATO summit. In total, about 40 international delegations are expected to participate in the NATO summit. Of these, thirty will land at the Air Force base in Torrejón and the rest at Barajas Airport.

[Daniel Fried, asesor de Clinton y Bush: “Hay que defender cada centímetro de la OTAN”]

more than 10,000 members of the security forces will protect Madrid The next few days, the capital will witness a complex transportation situation, with interruptions in traffic that may lead to the collapse of the capital and its surroundings.

From this Tuesday there will be Closed traffic on the A-2, M-11 and M-40. Also at IFEMA, Paseo de la Castellana, Paseo del Prado and Recoletos And other points in the city. It is recommended to use public transportation. To make it easier to use, EMT buses will be free on June 28, 29, 30 and Metro Lines 1, 5, 6 and 10 will be reinforced. Some bus lines will change their route from time to time.

[Madrid, en fase “crítica” de seguridad por la cumbre de la OTAN: cortes de tráfico en A-2, M-11 y M-40]

