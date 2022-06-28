NATO Summit in Madrid, live

4 hours ago Leland Griffith

President of the United States, Joe Biden, to Madrid this afternoon, after the first lady of the United States, Jill Biden, who met Queen Letizia, landed yesterday. King Felipe VI will receive the President and meet with Pedro Sanchez this afternoon before the gala dinner that the Head of State will present to all leaders.

One of the largest will be the US delegation that will bring President Joe Biden and his entire team to Torrejón. It consists of eight planes, in addition to those who landed in Madrid weeks ago to check security or transport materials. For example, a car transporting the President of the United States or a helicopter from its Air Force deployed for final emergencies is already in the capital.

[Guía para seguir la cumbre de la OTAN en Madrid: Ucrania, el Sahel y otras nuevas amenazas]

The Torrejon de Ardoz Air Base in Madrid faces an unprecedented logistical challenge due to the NATO summit. In total, about 40 international delegations are expected to participate in the NATO summit. Of these, thirty will land at the Air Force base in Torrejón and the rest at Barajas Airport.

[Daniel Fried, asesor de Clinton y Bush: “Hay que defender cada centímetro de la OTAN”]

more than 10,000 members of the security forces will protect Madrid The next few days, the capital will witness a complex transportation situation, with interruptions in traffic that may lead to the collapse of the capital and its surroundings.

From this Tuesday there will be Closed traffic on the A-2, M-11 and M-40. Also at IFEMA, Paseo de la Castellana, Paseo del Prado and Recoletos And other points in the city. It is recommended to use public transportation. To make it easier to use, EMT buses will be free on June 28, 29, 30 and Metro Lines 1, 5, 6 and 10 will be reinforced. Some bus lines will change their route from time to time.

[Madrid, en fase “crítica” de seguridad por la cumbre de la OTAN: cortes de tráfico en A-2, M-11 y M-40]

More Stories

Ugandan president imposes lockdown to contain spread of coronavirus

12 hours ago Leland Griffith

The Mexican women’s team will play its first match in the United States

20 hours ago Leland Griffith

Shows and Slots Driving Interest in Staffordshire’s Best Fishing Spots

1 day ago Leo Adkins

The Supreme Court attracts the United States

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Amazon Airbnb, Tesla, and Other Companies React to Legal Backtracking of Abortion in the US

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Uganda puts the army at the highest levels of combat readiness

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

consciousness. Mitte – Picture of Zacatecas

4 hours ago Mia Thompson

Novak Djokovic still hopes to play the US Open without a vaccination

4 hours ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp | Find out if your account was opened on an unknown PC or laptop | trick | WhatsApp Web | desktop | tablets | nda | nnni | sports game

4 hours ago Leo Adkins

Tornadoes in the Netherlands: videos and photos, at least one person reported dead

4 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

NATO Summit in Madrid, live

4 hours ago Leland Griffith