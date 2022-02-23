Netflix wants you to not waste your time choosing and trying another feature for you to discover content | entertainment

Fast Laughs is a type of TikTok that Netflix is ​​testing in some countries to make subscribers laugh while showing them what they can watch.

Recently, Netflix launched some features that are out of what is normally expected on the streaming platform. Not long ago he started playing video games and now he’s trying Fast Laughs, a new novelty View content, as long as it’s fun.

Fast Laughs has a similar process to TikTok or Instagram Stories by offering Short videos that you can play right away or watch them all. Although on this occasion the user cannot upload their own videos, everything viewed is from the platform.

These videos About 30 seconds and belongs to Netflix shows, series and movies which you can select at any time. If you like something, you have the option to go directly to that content to watch it in its entirety. His ultimate goal is clear.



If you like series like Friends, The Sopranos, or Game of Thrones, HBO Max has these and many more in its catalog.

Netflix has been experimenting with Fast Laughs on mobile for quite some time, and in terms of its similarities with social media, it could be View vertically on mobile screen and horizontally on the TV. To go to the next clip, you have to click on the arrow pointing to the right, and you can go back to the previous clip by pressing the button on the left.

On the edge Report that you also have a choice Add some title to playlist This will be added to the content selected by the platform.

You can think of it as a feature in addition to the button to play something Netflix implemented two years ago, although it still More personalized so that navigation is not boring. Whether it is really worth spending less time choosing what to see will be up to each user.

Currently, Netflix’s Fast Laughs feature has arrived For some users in English speaking countries Such as the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia … But it is not detailed how many steps will be taken or the steps will be followed. It probably won’t take long for it to be released in other countries.