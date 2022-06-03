Netflix will premiere Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu’s new movie in theaters

This content was published on Apr 27, 2022 – 20:29

Los Angeles (USA), April 27 (EFE). Netflix announced Wednesday that it will show Mexican director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu’s new film, “Bardo (or Valsa Cronica de Felix Verdas)”, in theaters at the end of this show. general.

The film, which in the United States would be called “Bardo, A False Facts of a Fact,” would later become part of the platform’s catalog in both Latin America and Europe.

“Bardot is a cinematic experience that has inspired us to create a release strategy designed for the film to penetrate culture in the largest and broadest way possible,” said Scott Stober, Head of Film at Netflix.

The company releases in theaters only those movies it sees with chances at the Oscars, as was the case with the recent “Rome,” “Marg Story,” or “The Power of a Dog.”

Starring “Bardo (or False Chronicle of a Few Truths) Mexico’s Daniel Jimenez Cacho (“Only with your partner”, 1991) and Argentina’s Griselda Siciliani (“Sentimental”, 2020).

Filming ended last September in Mexico City, Gonzalez Inarritu reported in a statement describing the project’s plot as “a history of doubts in which the hero, a famous Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker, returns to his country confronting his identity, the feelings of his family, the absurdity of his memories, the past, and the new reality.” .

The director, who scored a milestone in Mexican cinema with “Amores Perros” (2000), won Best Director at Cannes for Babel (2006) and won four Oscars, three for Birdman (2014) and one for “The Revenant.” (2015). EFE

