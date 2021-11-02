New Entry Rules to the United States for Foreigners

Joe Biden, the president of the United States, has set new rules for foreign travelers entering the country when the US borders reopen on November 8.

Thus, it is intended to provide clarity on what is required for international travel.

The aforementioned new plan appears to move away from the US ban on flights from most foreign countries, which was implemented by the Trump administration in March 2020 and taken over by the Biden administration in January 2021.

The authorities will implement a system that requires the majority of incoming visitors to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

This way, airlines flying into the country must check the vaccination status of passengers before they can even board the plane in the first place.

They must also keep personal contact tracing information on file for at least 30 days so that health officials can keep track of anyone who may have been exposed to the virus.

To prove vaccination status, travelers are required to provide proof of receiving a puncture from an “official source”, at least two weeks prior to departure, which includes any vaccine approved by US health regulators.

