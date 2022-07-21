New rudeness of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

First Amendment:

The incident occurred in the context of the EU-AU Summit, at a time when Ugandan Foreign Minister ignored the Chairperson of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, to salute only the male representatives present, given the inaction of the President of the Republic of Uganda. European Council, Charles Michel. This is not the first time that a senior official who is the protagonist has been in a similar situation.

His attitude does not preclude rudeness. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, (the body that holds the bloc’s executive power) was insolent as she greeted the heads of delegations that will participate in the bloc’s summit with the African Union.

One of the participants, Ugandan Foreign Minister Gigi Odongo, walked in front of the senior official and greeted her with an imperceptible gesture. Immediately, he exchanged handshakes with the President of the European Council Charles Michel, and then immediately with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, who holds the temporary presidency of the European Union.

Realizing the situation, Macron invited Odongo to greet von der Leyen, with whom the Ugandan diplomatic chief exchanged a few words, but at no time shook hands with him.

During the incident, the President of the European Council was confined to remaining silent, without ever drawing the attention of the Ugandan Foreign Minister. The situation sparked a wave of criticism on the networks.

“sofagate”, the impudence that preceded Von der Leyen

A year ago, the head of the commission faced another embarrassing moment while visiting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. In the room where von der Leyen and Michel were received, only two chairs were created, which were occupied by the host and the President of the European Council.

Standing, the chairperson was forced to sit on a sofa far from the center of the meeting, although her presence was central to the meeting. His position was similar to that of the Turkish foreign minister, a position lower than the pyramid held by von der Leyen.

Criticism of the Turkish protocol spread, the episode became known as “sofagate” and the hashtag #GiveHerASeat appeared on the networks.

Even on that occasion, her spokesperson, Eric Mammer, noted that the first woman in the position “expects the institution she represents to be treated with the required protocol, which is why she has asked her team to take whatever is appropriate.” Communications to ensure that such an incident does not occur in the future.

In a later interview, the official admitted that she felt “hurt and lonely as a woman.” At the time, Michel did not respond to the demand for recognition of the community leader, which cost him numerous criticisms. Now, months after what happened, he hasn’t taken any action either.

with local media

More Stories

Bayern and Arsenal win in the US; Haaland did not appear for the first time in the City win. Chelsea defeat – football

10 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Cheptegei achieves his revenge on Barega

18 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Africa Cup of Nations: Rosella Ayne and her surprise by scoring the goal that qualified Morocco to the final | Video | RMMD | Sports

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Why is the United States banning entry to Xavi and Borja Mayoral?

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Jordi Saval, the Labeck sisters and star of the BBC Symphony Orchestra in the new season of Hall – Murcia – San Javier

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Cheptegei achieves his revenge on Barega

3 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Seremi de Ciencia invites social leaders from Coyhaique to apply for the Public Science Community Projects Competition

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

New rudeness of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

How to have two WhatsApp applications on the same mobile

2 hours ago Leo Adkins

She criticizes the nurse for wearing a tight uniform and standing up for herself

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

A young man disappears in Ojinaga while trying to cross into the United States – El Heraldo de Juárez

2 hours ago Leland Griffith