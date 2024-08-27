New Russian Massive Missile and Drone Attack on Ukraine – DW – 08/27/2024

New Russian Massive Missile and Drone Attack on Ukraine – DW – 08/27/2024

Local media reported explosions in Kyiv and other parts of the country. In the case of the capital, some explosions could be heard from the city center.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, which reported the attack in real time, Russia carried out this new attack with Iranian Shahed kamikaze drones and missiles of various types.

In the first hours, Ukrainian air defenses destroyed five missiles and sixty drones out of more than ninety devices of these two types launched by Russia this morning against Ukrainian territory, according to the report published by the Ukrainian Air Force.

The Ukrainian Air Force noted on social media that Moscow fired a total of 91 shells — 81 drones and 10 missiles — from different Russian regions.

Among the missiles launched by Russia were three hypersonic Kinzhal missiles that cannot be intercepted, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

Ambulances transport wounded from Russian shelling in Ukraine.
The attack, which primarily targeted the Ukrainian power system, killed at least four civilians in several regions of Ukraine.Photo: Stringer/Reuters

Near Kyiv, 15 drones and several missiles were destroyed, according to the head of the military administration in the Ukrainian capital, Serhiy Popko.

Second day in a row

Some of the missiles and drones that could not be shot down hit electricity and gas infrastructure in different parts of the country, forcing Ukrainian authorities to restore emergency power outages.

The attack, which primarily targeted the Ukrainian power system, killed at least four civilians in several regions of Ukraine.

Russian forces had already fired 127 missiles and 109 drones the day before, most of which were intercepted by Ukrainian air defenses.

RML (Efe, AFP)

